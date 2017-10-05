Christmas Yard Art: Compare, Buy & Save

When it’s time to decorate for Christmas, you can’t forget about the front yard. Sure, sure, you can put up some lights around your house and maybe even hang a wreath on your front door, but to really take things up a notch, some Christmas yard art is the way to go. The good thing with yard art is that there are plenty of themes and types of decorations, so it’s easy to match your personal style. Whether you want to channel your inner Griswold or you prefer a more minimalist approach, there are plenty of ways to deck your yard with Christmas yard art to ensure your home is the most talked about spot on the block (in a good way).

From ornaments that hang in trees to beautiful nativity sets, an inflatable Santa Claus to lighted reindeer, there are so many ways to incorporate Christmas decor into your yard. Similar to the way you decorate the interior of your home, it’s a good idea to choose a couple of different style items that have a cohesive theme (i.e. snowmen) or one type of decor that has multiple different subjects (i.e. lights or inflatables). Either way, keep it festive and fun and so that it’s something that you love coming home to!

Read on for our list of the best Christmas yard art, listed in no particular order.

1. Teak Isle Christmas Joy Nativity Yard Sign

Joy from giving to others. Joy on your loved one’s face when they open the perfect present. Joy when you think about the true reason from the season. Joy is all around during the Christmas season, so why not celebrate it with a large “Joy” yard sign. Each of the white letters is attached to a stake that can be hit into the ground, and the “O” has a nativity scene on the inside, and a star on top. The letters are 23.5 inches wide and 35.5 inches tall (43.5 inches to the top of the star), so it’s easy to see the sign from the street. This yard art is something that you can definitely use year over year, as it’s made of marine grade plastic that is really durable. And if your yard isn’t already well lit, you may want to add a solar spotlight to be sure you can see the sign at night as well.

Price: $149.99

2. Sienna Spiral Christmas Tree Yard Art Decoration

A Christmas tree is probably the most iconic and popular Christmas decoration. Add a Christmas tree to your front yard with this pretty spiral Christmas tree. Both the wire and LED lights that cover the spiral are pure white, so the tree adds a very ethereal look to your front yard. This tree is five feet tall and can be used on it’s own, set in a cluster of three, or you could put one on each side of your porch. This is a simple decoration that is a great choice for someone who wants to have some Christmas yard art, but doesn’t want to go overboard.

Price: $41.22

3. National Tree Company Sisal Gift Boxes (Set of 3)

This set of three gift boxes makes an adorable Christmas yard art set-up. Each of the boxes is a different height (six inches, eight inches, and 10 inches high), and has a pretty ribbon tied in a bow on top. The gift boxes have clear lights on the inside, so the boxes look especially beautiful when they are lit up at night. You can choose between white with red ribbon, red with gold ribbon, green with red ribbon, or gold with red ribbon. These would look adorable on a front porch or in the corner of your yard, and they could even be used indoors.

Price: $47.78 and up, depending on color

4. Outdoor Nativity Store Full Scene Nativity Set

Celebrate the true reason for the season with this beautiful full scene outdoor nativity set. The set features all of the people and animals that were present for the birth of Jesus, including Mary, Joseph, two angels, and the three wise men. The manager has a star on the top of it, and the entire set has an array of colors that makes the scene really beautiful, especially during the day. There are 12 figures in total, and each one is attached to a stake that can be pounded into the ground. The entire scene is approximately 13 feet wide, and is 44 inches high at the tallest point (top of the star). The set is made with all-weather, fade-resistant PVC plastic, so it’s designed to withstand even the harshest winter.

Price: $369.99

5. Hofert Lighted Candy Cane Christmas Lawn Stakes

Add some Christmas cheer to your front yard with these cute lighted candy canes. The set comes with eight candy canes, and each candy cane is 29.5 inches tall. Because there are eight candy canes, you could line your driveway or the walkway up to your front door, or you could even circle them around a tree in your front yard. The candy canes are attached to stake that can be pounded into the ground, and each cane has bulbs that light up the entire candy cane. The candy canes are the classic red and white color, so they look beautiful in a snowy setting. This is a fun Christmas yard art choice if you are looking for something that provides a little bit of whimsy.

Price: $54.24

6. BW Brands String Light Christmas Tree With Star

If you want to make a statement with your Christmas yard art, this beautiful string light Christmas tree is a total hit. With nine 12-foot long strands that all descend from a lighted star at the top, this tree can easily be seen way down the street and is sure to impress your neighbors. The star can be hung from a tree, the side of your house, or a separate pole, and the light strands can easily be staked into the ground with the included anchor stakes. Keep in mind that there are no hooks included to hang the star, but a power cord is included. If you’re not into hanging lights on your roof, this is an easy way to have a lot of lights in your yard without all of the extra work.

Price: $36.99

7. Northlight Flying Reindeer With Sled Christmas Yard Art

Who says Santa and his reindeer only land on roofs? Bring the iconic sleigh and reindeer to your front yard with this pretty three-piece yard set that includes two reindeer and a sleigh. Each piece is lit and has sparkling silver glitter and sequins, and the reindeer also have red scarves tied around their necks. The reindeer are designed to look like they are about to launch into the night’s sky, so it creates a whimsical look in your front yard. Some simple assembly is required, but ground stakes and ties are included.

Price: $55.24

8. BZB Group Inc Inflatable Santa Claus Christmas Yard Decoration

This inflatable Santa Claus is great for someone who likes to have some fun with their Christmas decorating. At four feet tall, this cheery Santa is a nice size for a yard as it’s not so small that you don’t notice it, but not so big that it completely overwhelms your house. The Santa Claus is also super easy to set up, as the inflator fan, ground stakes, and tethers are all included. You can inflate the Santa in no time, and it also deflates back down quickly for easy storage. The Santa is posed like it’s waving, so it’s fun for people driving by, as well as young kiddos who are eager for Christmas.

Price: $35

9. Member’s Mark Illuminated Crystallized Snowman Family

This adorable, three-piece snowman family would look cute in any family’s front yard. Each of the snowmen is a different height (52 inches, 32 inches, and 22 inches), and is lit all the way through with white LED lights. Because there are three different snowmen, you could cluster them together in one section of your yard, or spread them out along a path up to your front door. The snowmen are decorated with red hats, red scarves and bows, stick arms, coal buttons, and of course, a carrot nose, so they are the perfect, snowy addition to your Christmas yard art.

Price: $263.99

10. Victory Store Traditional Hanging Christmas Ornaments

If you have a big tree in your front yard, you can decorate it just like your indoor Christmas tree by hanging these ornaments from the branches. Made with 100% waterproof corrugated plastic, these flat ornaments hold up well in all types of winter weather. The ornaments come in a variety of fun colors and patterns, so it’s a nice way to brighten up your yard and add some color amidst all of the lights. And because they are flat instead of round balls, they are super easy to store and re-use year over year.

Price: $34.95

