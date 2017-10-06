Top 10 Best Christmas Throw Pillows 2017

Cute, inexpensive, and comfortable, throw pillows are an easy way to add some functional Christmas decor to your couch or bed. Whether you plan on having lots of friends and family over during the holiday season, or you plan on getting in some serious TV time, throw pillows are comfortable to lay on, especially if you have a Christmas blanket to snuggle up with as well. Plus, Christmas throw pillows are really fun and festive, and can add a bright spot to an otherwise simple couch.

Whether you love a cheery red, a classic plaid, or a Christmas quote, there are plenty of throw pillow patterns to choose from. Many throw pillows also come in sets, so it’s easy to decorate your whole sofa. If you want to create your own set-up, try layering different sizes and patterns for a chic Christmas look.

Keep in mind, the pillows on this list are actually pillow covers. Throw pillow covers work well as you don’t have to purchase a brand new pillow and can simply cover your existing throw pillows. If you want a separate throw pillow, you can find some nice throw pillow inserts here.

Read on for our breakdown of the best Christmas throw pillows, listed in no particular order.

1. Sykting Embroidery Christmas Pillow Cases (Set of 4)

This set of four throw pillow covers is perfect for someone who decorates with a lot of red and likes bold prints. Each of the pillows features a different white embroidered design: a reindeer, snowflakes, zoomed in snowflakes, and Santa in his sleigh. The covers are designed to fit pillows 18 inches by 18 inches, although they may vary a little depending on the fullness/flatness of your pillow inserts. It’s really easy to put the throw pillow cover on as there is an invisible zipper, and it also makes for easy cleaning.

Price: $29.99 (65 percent off MSRP)

2. HOSL Merry Christmas Series Throw Pillow Covers

If you have a lot of space to cover on your couch, or just want to spread things out, this throw pillow set comes with six covers. Each of the covers has a different print but it’s all a part of the same color scheme, so it’s easy to mix and match. The covers best fit pillows that are 18 inches by 18 inches, and they are attached with an invisible zipper. And because there are so many covers in one set, you can use them on other furniture pieces like your bed or chair, or you could swap them out while the other covers are in the wash. The pillow patterns have a cartoon-style design that is cute, fun, and will be loved by kids and adults alike. Plus, the entire set is less than $20, so it’s an inexpensive way to add some Christmas decor to your home.

Price: $15.99

3. Fjfz Christmas Deer Red Plaid Pillow Cover

If you’re a fan of red plaid themed Christmas decor, this is a great choice for a throw pillow cover. The background is a neutral off-white, but the cut-out is the shape of a reindeer and has red plaid on the inside. If you don’t love reindeer, you can also choose the Christmas tree cut-out, or the plaid bear. It’s a good way to incorporate some Christmas decor into your living space if you have a more subtle decorating approach. The pillow cover is 18 inches by 18 inches, and it has a full zipper closure. Only one cover is included, but it’s less than $10 so you can easily buy multiple if you need to cover extra pillows.

Price: $8.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

4. VIASA Christmas Rectangle Pillow Cover

This Christmas throw pillow cover is perfect for covering rectangle and lumbar pillows, as it’s 30 centimeters by 50 centimeters. The cover is available in a variety of Christmas prints ranging from classic red with white text to puppies wearing Santa hats, so it’s easy to match your existing Christmas decor. It’s also easy to slip the cover over your pillow as it has an invisible zipper, which also makes it simple to remove and throw in the wash. The best part about this cover is that it’s super cheap (less than $5), so it’s a really inexpensive way to decorate your couch or bed.

Price: $2.55

5. Elife Snowflake Theme Christmas Throw Pillow Covers

These pretty pillows have snowflake appliques sewn onto the front, so they’re great for living spaces that have a more classic Christmas look. The cover fits pillows 18 inches by 18 inches, and there are five colors to choose from. If you want a more subdued look, choose the white, sky blue, or gray color. A black pillow is available if you want something more modern, or you can choose red if you want a classic Christmas pillow. The cover is made with durable cotton linen, and features a hidden zipper closure.

Price: $8.99

6. 4TH Emotion Christmas Tree and Car Throw Pillow Cover

This pillow has a vintage, cartoony vibe that would look really cute on any sofa. Made with a cotton linen blend, the cover will fit any pillow insert that is 18 inches by 18 inches. The background is off-white, and the print is of a red car with a big Christmas tree strapped to the top. There is a zipper that makes it easy to enclose the pillow, and the cover is machine washable. Because of the coloring and design of this pillow, it would go great with rustic and burlap themed Christmas decor.

Price: $9.69

7. LINKWELL Shabby Chic Merry Christmas Pillow Cover

This pillow also has a rustic, shabby chic vibe, as it’s made with burlap. The print has dark red and green colors, and you can choose between two classic Christmas song quotes: “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” or “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of The Year.” The square cover is perfect for 18 inch by 18 inch pillows, and it has a zipper closure. This pillow cover would make a great gift for someone who loves Christmas songs, or just has vintage design style.

Price: $12.99 (48 percent off MSRP)

8. Hippih Christmas Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 4)

This set of four throw pillow covers has a whimsical feel as the colors are primarily teal and red, and the designs are cartoony. The designs include a Christmas tree, a reindeer, a Santa Claus, and one that includes a mixture of flowers, birds, snowflakes, and reindeers. The variety makes it easy to layer the pillows together on one couch, or you can spread them out across multiple pieces of furniture. The covers are designed to fit pillows that are 18 inches by 18 inches, and there is an invisible zipper enclosure.

Price: $14.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

9. UOOPOO Chalkboard Christmas Pillow Cover

If you have a larger throw pillow that you’re trying to cover, this pillow cover is designed to fit pillows up to 20 inches by 20 inches. The pillow is gray and white so it will match almost any decor, and is gray on the front with white writing and plain white on the back. The front says “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas,” and is written in a chalkboard style text with a decorative border. There is a zippered opening on one side of the pillowcase, which makes it easy to remove and insert the pillow insert. While it’s designed for pillows that are 20 inches by 20 inches, but it may also fit overstuffed pillows that are 18 inches by 18 inches.

Price: $6.79

10. Home Brilliant Striped Corduroy Red Throw Pillow Cover

If you’re not a fan of prints but still want to add a Christmas look to your sofa, this cheery red throw pillow cover is a good choice. The cover is super soft to the touch as it’s made with velvet corduroy, so it’s really comfy to lay on. The zipper matches the color of the pillow so it’s well hidden, and the pillow insert is easy to insert and remove. It’s really simple to cover your existing pillows, as there are four sizes to choose from: 12 inches by 20 inches, 18 inches by 18 inches, 24 inches by 24 inches, and 26 inches by 26 inches.

Price: $7.09 and up, depending on size

