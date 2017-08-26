Raiders vs. Cowboys: What Time & TV Channel Is the Game on Today?

Getty

The Dallas Cowboys host the Oakland Raiders in preseason action. The game kicks off at 8 p.m., but will only be on TV if you live in the area of a Cowboys or Raiders local affiliate.

Fans living outside the greater Dallas and Oakland areas can sign up for a free seven-day trial of NFL Game Pass to stream the game online.

Here is a list of the Cowboys affiliate station across the state of Texas: Abilene (KRBC/NBC), Amarillo (KCIT/FOX), Austin (KEYE/CBS), Beaumont (KBTV4/FOX), Corpus Christi (KDF/FOX), Dallas/Ft. Worth (KTVT/CBS11), El Paso (KFOX/FOX), Laredo (KVTV/CBS), Lubbock-Ramar (KJTV/FOX & KMYL My Lubbock), Odessa/Midland (KPEJ/FOX & KMID/ABC), San Angelo (KSAN/NBC), San Antonio (KABB/FOX), Sherman/Ada (KTEN/NBC), Tyler/Longview (KFXK/FOX & KETK/NBC), Victoria (KVCT/FOX & KXTX/IND), Waco/Temple/Bryan (KWKT/FOX & KYLE), Weslaco/McAllen/Harlingen/Brownsville (KRGV/ABC) and Wichita Falls/Lawton (KJTL/FOX & KJBO/UPN & KFDX/NBC).

The Cowboys affiliate networks stretch into Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma. If you live in one of these four states, click here to see the local TV stations in your area.

The following is a list of the Raiders local TV affiliates: KTVU 2 (Oakland), KHON 2 (Honolulu), KQCA 58 (Sacramento) and Fox 5 (Las Vegas).

Here’s a breakdown of tonight’s Raiders-Cowboys game.

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2017

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV Channel: KTVU 2 in Oakland and CBS 11 in Dallas

Line: Cowboys by 3 (Line is according to OddsShark and subject to change.)

Game Preview: The Raiders and Cowboys head into the season with high expectations. Both teams made the playoffs last season, and with talented young cores are expected to be among the NFL’s contending teams.

According to ESPN, Ezekiel Elliott is expected to make his preseason debut tonight. Elliott was recently suspended for the first six games of the regular season.

It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys approach this game given it is their fourth preseason game. Expect Oakland to give their first team units plenty of reps on both sides of the ball.