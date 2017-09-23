Alabama vs. Vanderbilt: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

Vanderbilt hosts Alabama in an SEC afternoon matchup. According to OddsShark, Alabama is favored by 19.5 points, and the over-under is set at 42 points.

The Crimson Tide are just 1-2 against the spread this season. Vanderbilt has fared much better in Vegas going 2-1 against the spread.

The OddsShark computer likes Alabama in a blowout. The computer projects a 40.1-16.7 Alabama victory over Vanderbilt. The computer is taking Alabama to cover the spread, and the over on the point total.

Both teams enter this matchup a perfect 3-0. It has been a long time since a Vanderbilt team has received as much love as this year’s Commodores team has. Quarterback Kyle Shurmur is off to a stellar start, throwing for 703 yards and eight touchdowns. While Shurmur has not thrown an interception this season, he faces his most difficult test so far in the Alabama defense.

Vanderbilt got a nice win against Kansas State last week, but face a much different opponent in Week 4. This has all the makings of a classic Alabama blowout. The Crimson Tide are coming off a lackluster performance against Colorado State. Vanderbilt is getting a lot of love, and will not sneak up on Alabama.

In a post-game interview, Vanderbilt’s Nifae Lealao looked into the camera to say, “Alabama, you’re next.” It may not have been the best move for a team that has not defeated Alabama since 1984.

Nick Saban will have his team prepared for an ultimate bounce back game in Nashville. Alabama may not have played their best last week, but still managed to defeat Colorado State by 18 points.

Alabama will control the game early, but hit the accelerator in the second half as they pull away from the Commodores. We expect this one to get ugly late as Alabama covers the spread.

Heavy’s Pick: Alabama 34 Vanderbilt 13. Alabama Covers -19.5 Spread. Over on the Point Total.