Barcelona vs. Juventus Odds & Prediction

Champions League action resumes on Tuesday with one of the biggest pairings in the tournament. Barcelona and Juventus have met in each of the past two competitions, with the Italians shutting down the Catalans in last year’s quarterfinals.

With this group match being held at Camp Nou, Barcelona are the odds favorite. Bovada has Barcelona listed at -1 (Even), while Juventus is a good value at +1 (+120). Barcelona is a decent-sized favorite at -170, while Juventus is a big underdog to win at +450. The draw is valued at +310. The goal total is set a three, with the under (-135) being favored.

A low-scoring affair is certainly Juve’s objective. The regining champions of Italy get results from their defense, and it helped them secure a 3-0 victory over two legs against Barcelona last season.

Both teams have started their domestic campaigns strong, starting the season with three victories. Currently Juventus are having the tougher time, as they will be missing as many as six starters heading into the contest. Barcelona have not only started with victories, but they’ve outscored opponents 9-0 in their first three matches.

Barcelona have the home-field advantage, but Juventus have Pablo Dybala. The Argentine has five goals in the young season, and will be the man Barca need to slow down Tuesday night.

Juventus will not be intimidated by Barca. But this is a group stage game, so I can’t see either team risking much for the result. It’s very likely both teams advance to the Knockout Stage, and this will be just a feeling out for both teams.

Prediction: 1-1 draw. Under on the total.