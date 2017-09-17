College Football Rankings: Heavy’s Top 25 After Week 3

Just when you think the schedule may not be chocked full of relevant games, college football happens. Mississippi State dominated LSU 37-7 in one of the biggest upsets so far this season.

In what was expected to be a close contest, Clemson went on the road and crushed Louisville. The Tigers now have wins over Auburn and Louisville which elevates them to the top spot. Not only have they won, but Clemson has looked good doing it. The Clemson offense has not missed a beat with Kelly Bryant under center.

Florida needed a Hail Mary against Tennessee to get their first win of the season. Memphis beat UCLA in an early afternoon upset.

Ohio State bounced back with a win against Army. Penn State continues to roll over their competition, but is just now getting to the meat of their Big Ten schedule. Oregon trounced Josh Allen and Wyoming. Georgia, Michigan and Virginia Tech all won comfortably against less-than-equal opponents. Alabama notched a nice win against a solid Colorado State team.

With almost a month of the season gone, championship contenders are starting to emerge.

Here’s a look at Heavy’s latest college football power rankings.

Heavy’s Top 25 Power Rankings After Week 2