DeMarco Murray Fantasy: Owners Should Be Worried by Derrick Henry

DeMarco Murray owners watching their fantasy score were scrambling on their phones trying to figure out what was wrong with the Titans running back. The only thing that appears to be wrong with Murray is Derek Henry.

It may be a year later than originally feared, but the former Alabama running back appears to be taking over Murray’s touches. In the Titans Week 2 outing against the Jaguars, Murray had nine carries for 25 yards. Meanwhile, Henry had 14 rushes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Henry had just six carries in Week 1. Given the Titans had a massive lead against the Jaguars, the Titans may have simply been resting Murray.

That said, Murray was less than stellar in Week 1. Murray had 12 caries and 44 yards. Please don’t drop Murray, but you should be finding other options in your starting lineup for the time being. This is bad news for a player who many fantasy owners spent a second or third round pick on.

To make matters worse, Murray got credit for a Henry touchdown in many Yahoo leagues. This was an error as Henry was the only Titans running back to score a touchdown.

Yo, @YahooFantasy Demarco Murray just got credit for Derrick Henry's TD and I'm playing against Murray so imma need you to change that. — Reagan Wright (@Reagan1313) September 17, 2017

While I am not dropping Murray, it does appear the writing is on the wall. Henry is the Titans running back to own. We have seen Murray get off to a slow start before, and rebound a bit. The question is whether he will continue to get carries in Tennessee.

Expect Henry to be the lead running back by season’s end. The Titans did not use a high draft pick on the running back to not want him to get more involved in the offense.

Here’s a look at Henry running over the Jaguars defense for a touchdown.