Georgia vs. Notre Dame Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

In one of the more unique matchups of the week, Georgia travels to South Bend to take on Notre Dame. According to OddsShark, Notre Dame is favored by 4.5 points while the over-under is set at 58.5.

The OddsShark computer likes Georgia to pull off the upset. The computer is taking the Bulldogs to win outright 28.4-28.0. The computer projects the Bulldogs to cover the spread, and the under on the point total.

SB Nation’s Bill Connelly’s S&P+ projections have Notre Dame winning with Georgia barely covering. S&P+ projects a Notre Dame 29.6-25.3 victory.

Georgia defeated Appalachian State 31-0 in Week 1, but lost starting quarterback Jacob Eason. Jake Fromm looked good in the opener, but faces a more difficult challenge playing Notre Dame on the road this week. Fromm was 10-of-15 for 143 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs will look to rely on their rushing attack of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.

Notre Dame made short work of Temple with their 49-16 win. Brandon Wimbush had a stellar 2017 debut going 17-of-30 for 184 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Wimbush also rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown. He has plenty of weapons to throw to including Equanimeous St. Brown, who had four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown.

The Irish under-performed last season, and have the talent to compete this season with Wimbush under center. While Georgia has one of the best rushing attacks in the country, there should be cause for concern with Fromm’s lack of experience as the team plays on the road under the lights.

Georgia may end up competing in the SEC East, but Notre Dame is the pick tonight playing in South Bend. Look for the Irish to pull away from the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter.

Heavy’s Pick: Notre Dame 28 Georgia 20. Notre Dame Covers -4.5 Spread. Under on the Point Total.