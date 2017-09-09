WATCH: Lenny Dykstra Comments on Lena Dunham, Feminism During Press Conference

YouTube

Former MLB center fielder Lenny Dykstra isn’t letting his newfound Twitter beef with Lena Dunham go anytime soon.

Dykstra amused many on the internet on September 7 when Dunham tweeted she was “horny for baseball players.” Dykstra responded to the tweet by asking her to “DM” him before he tried to seduce her with Garth Brooks music and his highlights from the 1986 National League Championship series.

I'm horny for baseball players! Wow! — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 7, 2017

DM me. — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) September 7, 2017

Lena, this is for you: https://t.co/GYUVLFNEDf — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) September 8, 2017

Okay now you're making me laugh. I'm gonna have to read your wiki. This whole exchange is a real trip! — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 8, 2017

This is a good place to start to get the bloodflow going, doll: https://t.co/gA3YPqoz0V — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) September 8, 2017

Dykstra later tweeted that he was “just looking to tease” Dunham, adding that he wasn’t looking to break her heart.

Dunham later tweeted that she blocked Dykstra on the social media platform.

Guess what? I blocked @lennydykstra cuz I no longer felt it amusing to "play ball." — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 9, 2017

If you thought that was it, though, think again. Dykstra, with Dunham still firmly on his mind, held an “emergency statement” two days later to provide his views on the actress and feminism in America.

“Following my Twitter exchange with (mispronounces Dunham’s name) on the night of Thursday, September 7, I’ve realized there’s a serious crisis in this country that I believe I can solve,” Dykstra said. “Women are unhappy and they don’t understand why.”

Dykstra said he thinks Dunham was turning to him for assistance and listed her tweet about baseball players and her newsletter as evidence.

“Lena was clearly reaching out to me for help and guidance,” Dykstra said. “If you doubt me, consider this: I don’t think it’s a coincidence she has a feminist newsletter called ‘Lenny Letter.’ Nor that she is ‘horny’ for baseball players. If that is not evidence of a cry for help directed at me, I don’t know what is.

“Lena, honey, I’m here to rescue you and your female fans from a life of disillusionment while helping to make America great again.”

Dykstra proceeds to talk about his belief that women are happier when they cater to their male companions and listed four key components of his beliefs on females.

“Number 1: Marriage, this should be a woman’s primary goal, women are happier when they are married with kids and helping their husbands succeed,” Dykstra said. “Number two: Finances. Women should work only until they’re married. Once married, they should quit their jobs and focus on the family. It’s actually more financially prudent than hiring housekeepers and/or childcare.”

Dykstra doesn’t hold back in his thoughts on women and what would “make them happy.”

“Lose 20 pounds, trust me, you’ll look better and you’ll feel better and the chances your husband will remain attracted to you will definitely increase,” Dykstra said. “Servicing your husband when he’s ready and willing is the basis for a happy marriage and a happy life.”

Watch the full 5-minute statement in the video below:

During an interview with Page Six, Dykstra said he has a social media team consisting of two “pals” that help him with his material.

“I am smart enough to know I’m not smart enough,” Dykstra told the news outlet. “Of course, I have help.”

Dykstra said he’s enlisted the help of Tom Borowski, a realtor from New Jersey and Adam Taxin, a former Jeopardy! champion and lawyer.

“Every morning, we go over ideas,” Dykstra told Page Six. “Adam facilitates ideas, but I’m in the trenches.”

Dykstra was best known as the leadoff hitter for the New York Mets from 1985 until 1989 and had a reputation of being a bad boy through his career. He was a three-time all star and won the 1986 Wold Series with the Mets.

In late August, Dykstra made headlines when it was reported that he trashed his expensive Hamptons hotel room. Owner Zach Erdem said Dykstra checked into the hotel with a “young brunette” and a hotel guest could smell marijuana throughout the hotel.

“At 3 a.m. Lenny called down, and my brother went to the room, knocked, and he was invited in by the girl who was fully naked,” Erdem said to Page Six. “On the way out he also stole my receptionist’s sunglasses, we have it on video.”

Erdem said Dykstra left numerous open bottles of opened alcohol ni his room and stole bed sheets, pillowcases and towels from the room.However, Dykstra denied the allegations, saying he put all of the towels and sheets into a laundry bag.