WWE Monday Night Raw Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free September 4

One week after Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vowed to take Braun Strowman to “Suplex City” at WWE No Mercy on Sept. 24, Strowman will collide with The Big Show inside of a steel cage.

Tonight, Monday Night Raw, comes live from the Century Link Center from Omaha, Nebraska and will air at 8:00 p.m Eastern on the USA Network. For those wrestling fans who don’t have a cable subscription, there are a few ways you can watch the show online for free. Here’s what you need to do.

If You Don’t Have a Cable or Satellite Log-In That Includes USA

If you’re in the United States and don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch Monday Night Raw through Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to select channels for a monthly fee. The service’s Sling Blue package, which includes USA, costs $25 a month. But if you’re looking for a way to watch Monday Night Raw for free, you can do so with Sling’s free 7-day trial.

To sign up for Sling, follow these steps:

1. Click here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will not be charged.

2. When you sign up, select Sling’s Best of Live TV Blue package, which costs $25 per month. You’ll also have the option of selecting “add-ons,” all of which come with a monthly fee but are included in the free trial. The Best of Live TV Blue package is the only one that includes USA.

3. Download the Sling desktop app, and navigate over to USA to watch Monday Night Raw.

With an App:

If you sign up for the free Sling trial, you can watch Monday Night Raw on the Sling app, which you can download for free in the App store or the Google Play store. There’s also a Sling app for Roku, Chromecast, Nexus player, ZTE and Xbox One. Click here for a full list of compatible devices.

If You Have a Cable or Satellite Log-In That Includes USA

If you subscribe to USA and just need a way to watch Monday Night Raw outside the confines of a television, the network makes it quite easy to do so.

All you have to do is head over to USA’s official livestream page, where you’ll be asked to enter your cable login information. Once you have been authenticated with your username and password, the stream will begin, and what you’re seeing will be exactly what is being broadcast on television at that moment. Pull it up on a laptop a few minutes before showtime and you’re good to go.

With an App:

Hoping to watch Monday Night Raw on the go? Don’t sweat it; you don’t even need a computer to watch the USA network. Once again you have to be a cable subscriber, but you can view the episode live via a smartphone or tablet by downloading the USA Now app.

Once you open the app, simply hit the button in the top right corner, which will pull up a “LIVE” option. Click on that, log in with your cable information, and the exact same high-quality stream from the USA’s website will launch up on your iOS or Android device. The app is also available on Apple TV, Roku and the Xbox One.