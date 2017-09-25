WATCH: Aaron Judge Breaks Mark McGwire’s Rookie Record With 50th Homer
(Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees acknowledges a curtain call after hitting a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The home run was number 50 on the season making him the new rookie home run record holder. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge smashes his 49th and 50th home runs of the season, breaking Mark McGwire’s rookie record. The multi-homer game came against the Kansas City Royals at Yankees Stadium.
Twitter Exploded With Judge Tweets
Last two Yankees players with more home runs on the same team, in the same season than Judge (50) and Gary Sanchez (33) are Roger Maris (61) and Mickey Mantle (54) in 1961.
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 25: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees is congratulated by Gary Sanchez #24 of the Yankees after hitting solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The home run was number 50 on the season making him the new rookie home run record holder. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
