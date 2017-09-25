WATCH: Aaron Judge Breaks Mark McGwire’s Rookie Record With 50th Homer

(Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge smashes his 49th and 50th home runs of the season, breaking Mark McGwire’s rookie record. The multi-homer game came against the Kansas City Royals at Yankees Stadium.

Twitter Exploded With Judge Tweets

Move over, Mark McGwire: @TheJudge44 is the new rookie home run king. https://t.co/97tS9SjcUu — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 25, 2017

Last two Yankees players with more home runs on the same team, in the same season than Judge (50) and Gary Sanchez (33) are Roger Maris (61) and Mickey Mantle (54) in 1961.

