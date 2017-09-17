How to Watch NFL on CBS Live Stream Without Cable in 2017

Getty

Looking to watch a live stream of NFL CBS games? There are a number of different ways to watch the weekly games, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

First, you’ll want to check a coverage map to see which game is on in your market.

If the game is on in your market: The easiest way to watch a live stream is via CBS All Access, while some other OTT streaming services such as Fubo TV or PlayStation Vue may also provide live access to CBS. All of them offer a free trial.

If the game is not on in your market: You may be able to watch a live stream via via NFL Sunday Ticket.

Here’s a complete rundown of all the options:

In-Market Games

Cheapest Option: CBS All Access

You can watch a live stream of CBS via CBS All Access for $5.99 per month. Not only does this allow you to watch live TV, such as SEC on CBS games, but it also includes on-demand content.

Here’s how to start a free trial and how to start watching:

1. Click here to go to the CBS All Access website

2. Click on “Try It Free” and then create an account

3. Select the subscription type you want (“Limited Commercials” is $5.99 per month and “Commercial Free” is $9.99 per month) and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends (one week for “Limited Commercials” or two days for “Commercial Free”), you will not be charged

4. Return to the CBS All Access website to start watching live CBS or on-demand content. You can also watch on your tablet or other streaming device via the CBS app

5. You can only watch NFL games on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Cheapest OTT Option: Fubo TV

If you want an over-the-top streaming service that offers a handful of channels, Fubo TV is the cheapest that includes CBS (select markets; check if it’s live in your city).

While the service is normally $34.99 per month, they are currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

Here’s the rundown of Fubo TV’s bundle:

Total Channels Included: 70 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months if you sign up before September 30; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch CBS on your computer. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

3. You can only watch NFL games on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Most Streams at Once: PlayStation Vue

CBS (live in select markets) is included in PlayStation Vue’s “Access” bundle at $39.99. That’s the most expensive price point, but it does have some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other streaming device.

Here’s a look at the “Access” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $39.99

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels); can sign in with PlayStation Vue credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All options include CBS

4. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching CBS on your desktop. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

6. You can only watch NFL games on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Out-of-Market Games

Desktop

If the game is not on in your market, and it’s not nationally televised, the only options to watch live are from DirecTV. If you’re a DirecTV subscriber with a package that includes NFL Sunday Ticket, you can stream the game via the DirecTV website. NFL Sunday Ticket is included in the DirecTV Choice package (and every package above that), and you can click here to sign up.

If you don’t have cable or DirecTV, you may be eligible for SundayTicket.TV, an online streaming service that costs $69.99 per month for the first four months and allows you to watch all out-of-market games broadcast on CBS and Fox. SundayTicket.TV is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can click here to see if you’re eligible and sign up.

Finally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U for $24.99 per month. You can click here to sign up.

Tablet & Other Devices

If you have any of the above Sunday Ticket packages, you can watch out of market games on tablet and other streaming devices via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store (or Xbox One)

Roku

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices