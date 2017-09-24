How to Watch NFL on Fox Live Stream Without Cable in 2017

Getty

Looking to watch a live stream of NFL games on Fox? There are a number of different ways to watch the weekly games, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

First, you’ll want to check a coverage map to see which game is on in your market.

If the game is on in your market: You have a couple different options in the form of the following over-the-top streaming services, which all offer free trials:

FuboTV: The cheapest short-term option if you keep it beyond your free trial, and it includes Fox in the most markets.

Sling TV: The cheapest long-term option if you keep it beyond your free trial.

DirecTV Now: The largest channel package if you’re looking to fully replace cable.

If the game is not on in your market: You may be able to watch a live stream via via NFL Sunday Ticket.

Here’s a complete rundown of all the options:

In-Market Games

Most Markets + Cheapest Option: Fubo TV

Fox (live in select markets) is included with Fubo TV, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

Here’s a complete rundown and how to start a free trial:

Available Markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-For Worth, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington DC, Houston, Atlanta, Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg, Phoenix, Detroit, Seattle, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Denver, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Sacramento, and many more markets. You can click here for a complete list

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch Fox on your computer. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

3. You can only watch NFL games on Fox on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Cheapest Long-Term Option: Sling TV

Fox (live in select markets) is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package for $25 per month.

Here’s a rundown of “Sling Blue” and how to sign up for a free trial:

Available Markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-For Worth, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington DC, Houston, Atlanta, Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg, Phoenix, Detroit. 17 total markets. You can search your zip code here to see if Fox is available in your area

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want

4. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Go to the Sling TV website and navigate to Fox to start watching. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

6. You can only watch NFL games on Fox on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Most Channels: DirecTV Now

Fox (live in select markets) is included in DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle at $35 per month.

Here’s a complete rundown and how to start a free trial:

Available Markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-For Worth, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington DC, Houston, Atlanta, Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg, Phoenix, Detroit, Seattle, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Denver, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Cleveland-Akron Sacramento. 39 total markets. You can search your zip code here to see if Fox is available in your area

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here. There are also other package options that include 80, 100 or 120 channels

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want

4. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching Fox on your desktop. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

6. You can only watch NFL games on Fox on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Out-of-Market Games

Desktop

If the game is not on in your market, and it’s not nationally televised, the only options to watch live are from DirecTV. If you’re a DirecTV subscriber with a package that includes NFL Sunday Ticket, you can stream the game via the DirecTV website. NFL Sunday Ticket is included in the DirecTV Choice package (and every package above that), and you can click here to sign up.

If you don’t have cable or DirecTV, you may be eligible for SundayTicket.TV, an online streaming service that costs $69.99 per month for the first four months and allows you to watch all out-of-market games broadcast on CBS and Fox. SundayTicket.TV is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can click here to see if you’re eligible and sign up.

Finally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U for $24.99 per month. You can click here to sign up.

Tablet & Other Devices

If you have any of the above Sunday Ticket packages, you can watch out of market games on tablet and other streaming devices via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store (or Xbox One)

Roku

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices

Watch on Demand: NFL Game Pass

Desktop

If you’re fine watching the game on demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch shortly after the conclusion.

Mobile & Other Devices

NFL Game Pass Domestic subscribers can watch a replay of the game on mobile and other streaming devices via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store (or Xbox One)

PlayStation 4

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

Desktop

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch the game for via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in, and you can visit the website for more details.

Mobile & Other Devices

If you have a GamePass International account, you can watch the game on your mobile or tablet device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store (or Xbox One)

PlayStation 4