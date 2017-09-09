Oklahoma vs. Ohio State Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Ohio State hosts Oklahoma in a massive Week 2 matchup. According to OddsShark, Ohio State is a 7.5 point favorite, and the over-under is set at 63.5 points.

This is consistent with what the line opened at earlier this week, and offers bettors a difficult choice as Ohio State is nearly a two possession favorite against a top ten opponent.

The OddsShark computer likes Oklahoma to not only cover the spread, but pull off the upset. The computer projects a 42.3-36.2 Sooners victory, and likes the over on the point total.

The computer is not alone as the public is finding good value with the +7.5 spread. Oklahoma has 57 percent siding with them, and 71 percent like the over as well.

SB Nation’s Bill Connelly’s S&P+ computer projections like the favorite, but not against the spread. The S&P+ projections like Ohio State to win by 5.9 points, but Oklahoma to hang around to cover the spread.

Ohio State had a much more challenging Week 1 than Oklahoma. The Buckeyes traveled to Bloomington to take on Indiana. The Hoosiers were up for a good portion of the game, before Ohio State pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma made short work of UTEP as Baker Mayfield was nearly perfect, completing 19 of 20 passes for 329 yards. For Ohio State, J.T. Barrett is not as dynamic a playmaker, but offers the Buckeyes stability with his veteran experience inside the Buckeyes program.

While Ohio State defeated Indiana, they showed signs of weakness. Expect Oklahoma to hang around with Mayfield providing some problems for the Buckeyes defense. Mayfield struggled against Ohio State last season, and will be out for redemption this time around. The Buckeyes routed Oklahoma 45-24 a season ago.

Ohio State wins the game in a shootout, but Oklahoma hangs around until the end in the marquee matchup of the week.

Heavy’s Pick: Ohio State 34 Oklahoma 30. Oklahoma Covers +7.5 Spread. Over on the Point Total.