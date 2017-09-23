Parker vs. Fury Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online

Getty

Looking to watch a live stream of Saturday night’s Joseph Parker vs. Hughie fight? There are a couple of different ways to watch the highly anticipated WBO world heavyweight title bout online, even if you don’t have cable.

The main card, which takes place at Manchester Arena, is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. in the UK and 3 p.m. ET in the United States. Here’s a complete rundown of your streaming options:

USA, UK & Other Countries: Watch Via YouTube

Price: £14.99 in UK; $24.99 in US

Watching a live stream of the fight on YouTube is available to viewers in the following countries: Argentina, Austria, Bosnia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Germany, Spain, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, Mexico, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Taiwan, United States, and United Kingdom.

You can click here to order, and once you’ve purchased the fight, you can return to YouTube.com/ParkerFury to watch on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet, video game console, smart TV or other streaming device via the YouTube app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here.

No matter where you buy the fight, you can watch on any compatible device as long as you’re signed into the same YouTube account.

USA: Watch Via Sling TV

Price: $24.99

If you have Sling TV or want to start a free trial of Sling TV, you can order and watch the fight through them. To order the fight, you can either do so in the Sling TV app, or you can log-in to sling.com/account and click on the fight banner.

Once you’ve purchased the fight, you can watch on desktop, or if you want to watch on your phone, tablet or another streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download in the following places:

App Store

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store

Xbox One

Roku

You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices.

Australia: Watch Via Main Event

Price: A$39.95

If you’re in Australia, you can click here to order and watch the fight through Main Event.