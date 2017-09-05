WATCH: Ronda Rousey Challenges WWE’s Charlotte in Promo

YouTube

After months of speculation, Ronda Rousey appears like she’s headed to the WWE. And the woman she has her eyes set on is none other than Ric Flair’s daughter, Charlotte.

Rousey appeared in a promo during the Mae Young Classic as she was standing outside of the WWE Performance Center in Florida. Rousey was with two other women speaking to the camera when suddenly Charlotte, Bayley and Becky Lynch walk up to the trio with smirks on their faces.

“You name the time, you name the place,” Rousey said to Charlotte after she dropped her bag to the ground. “Oh, not today? Alright, we’re waiting to hear from you.”

WWE has long teased a Rousey debut in the WWE since WrestleMania 31 two years ago. Rousey appeared in the crowd and had a part in a segment alongside The Rock, who got into a confrontation with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. McMahon slapped The Rock, so he went into the crowd and brought her in. Rousey delivered a judo throw to Triple H and threw McMahon down to the ground, too.

Back in July, speculation Rousey would be headed to the WWE continued when Triple H met Rousy outside of an event and welcomed her to the Performance Center.

Rousy was at the top of the UFC’s women’s division for years and once won 12 consecutive MMA fights, including six in the UFC. She became known for her quick and dominant finishes of opponents, prevailing in the first round in 11 of those 12 fights. However, Rousey suffered a fall from grace from the top of the sport after suffering the first loss of her career to Holly Holm in November 2015.

Rousey was a heavy favorite in the fight, but struggled against Holm and her striking. Holm ended up knocking out Rousy in the second round with a kick to the neck.

After about one year away from MMA, Rousey made a return to take on champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on December 30, 2016. Nunes made quick work of Rousey, though, knocking her out in just 48 seconds into the first round. It was the last time Rousey was seen in the octagon.

Most recently, Rousey revealed that her and longtime boyfriend Travis Browne got married on August 26 in Hawaii.