PHOTO: Serena Williams Shares First Picture of Daughter, Alexis

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

On Wednesday, September 13, tennis star and new mom Serena Williams took to her Instagram account to share the first photo of her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., which you can see above. She also posted some additional footage of her newborn on her Instagram story.

Williams and her husband-to-be, Reddit co-founded, Alexis Ohanian, decided to name their daughter after him. The couple will likely be calling their daughter “Olympia,” as they’ve already set up an Instagram account for her using that name.

“With its relation to Mount Olympus, home of the Greek gods, and to the Olympic games, this name has an athletic, goddess-like aura,” according to Name Berry. The site ranks the name 692nd in 2017 when it comes to popularity.

Williams and Ohanian welcomed their first child together on August 30 in Florida. The couple found out that they were expecting earlier this year. At the time, Williams had been training in Melbourne and began not feeling well. Her friend encouraged her to take a pregnancy test and when it came back positive, Williams took several more just to be sure. She invited Ohanian to Australia and when he arrived, she gave him a bag filled of the positive pregnancy tests! Although it was unplanned, both Williams and Ohanian were simply overjoyed with the news.

Below is a video of the couple’s baby journey. In the video, Williams talks about complications and says that she had to stay in the hospital with her daughter for six days, but doesn’t give any additional details as to why. Williams, Ohanian, and baby Alexis have all gone home and have started their lives together as a family of three.