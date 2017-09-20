Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: 10 Best at Every Position

Getty

Week 3 of the NFL season is officially here, which means it’s time to start setting those fantasy football lineups, both season-long and daily fantasy. There are some interesting options on the board, and some tough matchups to figure, which is why I’m going to break down the 10 best players at each position for the upcoming week in fantasy football.

We’ll start things off with quarterback, and roll straight through, even including defenses. We will not be ranking kickers on this post. We’ll roll right into it with quarterbacks and a name that all fantasy football players have to consider in DFS on a weekly basis.

*Note: Rankings are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

Top 10 Quarterbacks for Week 3 Fantasy Football

1. Tom Brady, New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans 2. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins 3. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions 4. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons 5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals 6. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears 7. Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins vs. Oakland Raiders 8. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 9. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints 10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals

Top 10 Running Backs for Week 3 Fantasy Football

1. Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears 2. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals 3. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4. Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins at New York Jets 5. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 6. Ty Montgomery, Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals 7. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams 8. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions 9. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs 10. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos

Top 10 Wide Receivers for Week 3 Fantasy Football

1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears 2. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers 3. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions 4. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings 5. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs 6. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 7. Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles 8. Brandin Cooks, New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans 9. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans at New England Patriots 10. Michael Crabtree, Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins

Top 10 Tight Ends for Week 3 Fantasy Football

1. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans 2. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants 3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans vs. Seattle Seahawks 5. Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins vs. Oakland Raiders 6. Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals 7. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8. Eric Ebron, Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons 9. Coby Fleener, New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 10. Martellus Bennett, Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Top 10 Defenses for Week 3 Fantasy Football