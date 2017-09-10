Sit Odell Beckham in Fantasy With Status in Doubt

Odell Beckham Jr.’s official playing status will not be known until tonight. The problem is fantasy owners need to set their lineup long before today’s Sunday Night Football matchup.

Beckham is officially listed as questionable, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported his status against the Cowboys is in “real doubt”. You cannot afford to risk having a zero in your Week 1 lineup. As frustrating as it is, you need to sit Beckham this week. It is the safe route, even if Beckham ends up playing.

By the time you know whether Beckham will play, the majority of NFL games will be over, leaving you with few startable options.

The only exception to this would be if you have other startable players who play in either Sunday or Monday night games. You could start Beckham in your flex, and sub him out once the Giants release the official inactive list tonight.

According to Rotoworld, the typical recovery time for a high ankle sprain is 4 to 6 weeks. Beckham is sitting at the three week mark since sustaining the injury during the preseason.

Even if Beckham plays, he will not be operating at full capacity. While you would likely still start him if you knew for sure he would play, this eases the pain of sitting him before getting the official word.

Shefter reported a league source noted Beckham’s chances of playing are slim. Per Schefter: “Asked chances of OBJ playing tonight vs. Cowboys, one source texted, ‘What are the chances of you going to Cuba next month for vacation?'”

All signs point to Beckham missing tonight’s game. If you’re looking at Giants players who could benefit from OBJ’s absence, look no further than Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram. Both are new components of New York’s offense, and expect to see an uptick in targets.