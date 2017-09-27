Rick Pitino Fired: Louisville Coach Placed on Administrative Leave

The latest on Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino has the university placing the legendary coach on administrative leave. According to WDRB.com, Pitino is on leave until the next board meeting in October.

This coincides with WDRB’s Marcus Green report that Pitino’s contract dictates he can only be fired by the Louisville board of directors or a subcommittee after 10 days notice.

Under Rick Pitino's contract, he can only be fired by UofL board of directors or a board subcommittee after 10 days notice. pic.twitter.com/UFAV6GClLZ — Marcus Green (@MarcusGreenWDRB) September 27, 2017

Multiple reports indicate it is just a matter of time before Pitino is fired as the Louisville head basketball coach. Louisville has called a 1 p.m. press conference. Here is what we know so far.

ESPN’s Michael Eaves reported Pitino is expected to be fired today.

A person inside the #Louisville athletic department tells me there's an expectation that Pitino (and likely Jurich) will be fired today. — Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) September 27, 2017

WAVE-TV Director Kent Taylor reported Athletic Director Tom Jurich was asked to fire Pitino, and both were fired after Jurich refused to carry out the request.

According to sources, Tom Jurich was asked to fire Rick Pitino, refused, both were fired — Kent Taylor (@KentTaylorWAVE) September 27, 2017

Despite the conflicting reports, all indications are Pitino will no longer be the coach at Louisville. The latest allegations have Louisville linked with Adidas in paying recruit (now Louisville player) Brian Bowen to commit to Louisville.

Pitino was seen leaving a short meeting with interim school president Greg Postel, but did not offer a comment on his status.

No comment from Rick Pitino as he left his meeting with interim Louisville president Greg Postel. Appeared misty-eyed. pic.twitter.com/Iag7E9ME5T — Jeff Greer (@jeffgreer_cj) September 27, 2017

The New York Post reported Pitino has informed his staff he expected to be fired.

Louisville sports radio host Terry Meiners reported Pitino’s lawyer Steve Pence said the school “won’t fire Pitino without a bare knuckle fight.” Meiners also reported Pitino has a $44 million buyout, and fans can expect a contentious legal battle if Pitino is indeed fired.

In a statement released yesterday, Pitino denied having any knowledge of a pay-for-play scheme.