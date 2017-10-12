Yankees-Astros ALCS Schedule: Dates, Times & TV Channels

Getty

The New York Yankees are four victories away from another World Series appearance. They came back from a 2-0 deficit in the American League Divisional Series to defeat the Cleveland Indians, and did it in dramatic fashion.

The final victory of the series came Wednesday in Cleveland, and the Yankees got out of the gates hot and weathered the storm late to prevail, 5-2. They did it with the help of Didi Gregorius right away during the first inning. The 27-year-old shortstop started the game with a solo homer off Indians pitcher Corey Kluber, and blasted a two-run homer two innings later to put New York ahead, 3-0.

DIDI GREGORIOUS X2!!!Didi takes Corey Kluber deep for the 2nd time & #PinStripePride take a 3-0 lead in #ALDSGame5 https://t.co/7dXZ0Jb3Cj — Around The Bases POD (@AroundBasesPOD) October 12, 2017

As has been the story all season, Cleveland battled back to make it a game. They scored two runs on singles during the fifth inning to cut the lead to 3-2, but were silenced by the Yankees’ bullpen late. Then, the ninth inning came. New York added a couple of insurance runs during the frame to take a commanding lead, and left it up to Aroldis Chapman to close the game out.

The Yankees advanced to the ALCS for the 16th time — the most out of any franchise — and will play the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven seires. The Astros took care of the Boston Red Sox on Monday to advance to the ALCS for the first time ever after joining the AL in 2013. Before that, Houston was in the NLCS four times and played in the World Series once.

The Astros completed the regular season with a better record than the Yankees, and therefore hold home-field advantage for the series, which begins Friday.

The Astros won the head-to-head series during the regular season, winning five games and losing just two, but the two teams haven’t played each other since before the All-Star break on July 2.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the ALCS:

American League Championship Series

Game #1: Yankees at Astros

Date: Friday, October 13

Time: 8:08 p.m. Eastern

TV: FS1

Game #2: Yankees at Astros

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 4:08 p.m. Eastern

TV: FOX

Game #3: Astros at Yankees

Date: Monday, October 16

Time: 8:08 p.m. Eastern

TV: FS1

Game #4: Astros at Yankees

Date: Tuesday, October 17

Time: TBD

TV: FOX/FS1

Game #5: Astros at Yankees (if necessary)

Date: Wednesday, October 18

Time: TBD

TV: FOX/FS1

Game #6: Yankees at Astros (if necessary)

Date (if necessary): Friday, October 20

Time: TBD

TV: FOX/FS1

Game #7: Yankees at Astros (if necessary)

Date: Saturday, October 21

Time: TBD

TV: FOX/FS1