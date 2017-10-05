Bell Shoals Worship Choir to Sing Anthem for Bucs-Patriots

Bell Shoals Baptist Church

The renowned Bell Shoals Worship Choir will be singing the National Anthem ahead of tonight’s Thursday Night Football game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Who are the Bell Shoals Choir? They’re a division of the Bell Shoals Baptist church, which has campuses in five different Florida locations. The choir itself is made up of members of the congregation and lead by Pastor of Music and Worship Jason Milsaps – whose music you can access right here.

Another great night in choir! Kona came to visit AND 3 MORE PEOPLE joined!! Still more room, there's a seat for you! pic.twitter.com/okhcDmZgwW — Jason Millsaps (@jemillsaps) September 8, 2016

The Bell Shoals Choir itself is made up of members from the congregation, and has contained up to 250 members. It’s open to anyone who wishes to participate and can make time to do so:

“The Worship Choir leads our congregation in worship each Sunday morning and for many special events…No audition is required to serve in the choir.” states their website.

Shoals Choir is no stranger to the big stage; performing the Anthem during the August 8th, 2015 Tampa Bay Devil Rays game, and are heading to Carnegie Hall in New York on January 18th to perform at Carnegie Hall with Contemporary Christian Musicians ‘Big Daddy Weave’

The pre-game festivities are expected to be emotional with a planned moment of silence and light vigil ahead of the Anthem. Using such a large (and diverse) choir in lieu of a single singer could speak to the nature of unity the moment of silence and vigil hopes to promote.

The Anthem is expected at 7:57pm EST, a little over a half hour before the game. It can be watched on CBS and Twitch.TV via Amazon Prime.