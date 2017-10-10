Peru vs. Colombia Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Getty

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying comes to a close on Tuesday, and it does so with a number of massively important matches. Prime among those has to be Colombia vs. Peru, as the two countries are currently separated by just one point as they fight for the last automatic qualifying spot.

Colombia earned the 2-0 victory during the first 2018 qualifier between these teams, but that match is now two years old, and this one takes place at Estadio Nacional, where Peru most recently defeated second-place Uruguay.

For those who are looking to watch in the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast live on beIN Sports 2 and beIN Sports 3. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, Fubo TV is the only streaming service that will give you access to these channels.

There is a free seven-day trial, so you can watch the match at no cost. You can sign up right here.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying Table

Pos Team W-D-L GD Pts 1 Brazil 11-5-1 +27 38 2 Uruguay 8-4-5 +10 28 3 Chile 8-2-7 +2 26 4 Colombia 7-5-5 +2 26 5 Peru 7-4-6 +1 25 6 Argentina 6-7-4 +1 25 7 Paraguay 7-3-7 -5 24 8 Ecuador 6-2-9 -1 20 9 Bolivia 4-2-11 -20 14 10 Venezuela 1-6-10 -17 9

Even with just one match remaining for every country, there is still a lot to be sorted out.

If Colombia wins on Tuesday night, Jose Pekerman’s squad is guaranteed a spot in the 2018 World Cup, while Peru would then need Argentina to lose to Ecuador by at least the same amount of goals in order to qualify for the playoff against New Zealand in November.

Should Peru earn the victory at home, they would assure themselves of at least a spot in the playoff, and if Argentina also wins on Tuesday night, Peru would advance to the World Cup if it has at least the same goal differential as Argentina. In this scenario, Colombia would be sitting at 26 points hoping that Chile and Argentina both lose.

If Colombia and Peru draw on Tuesday, things will get messy. Argentina could pass them both with a victory, and if that happens, Chile would need to draw with Brazil to send Colombia to the playoff against New Zealand and Peru out of the World Cup.

In other words, for Colombia and Peru, the goal is simple: Win on Tuesday night, and worry about the rest later.