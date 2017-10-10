Panama vs. Costa Rica Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Qualifier

Getty

With CONCACAF World Cup qualifying about to come to a close, Panama will take on Costa Rica at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez on Tuesday night.

For those who are looking to watch in the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and be broadcast live on beIN Sports 9. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, Fubo TV is the only streaming service that will give you access to this channel.

There is a free seven-day trial, so you can watch the match at no cost. You can sign up right here, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what the service includes.

Fubo TV

BeIn Sports 9 is included in Fubo TV’s “Fubo Premier” bundle, which is normally $39.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

Not only is this the only streaming service that includes this channel, but it also has Fox Soccer Plus, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, making it the best option for international soccer.

Here’s everything else you need to know:

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: Fubo Premier is $19.99 per month for first two months and $39.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch beIN Sports 9 on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here