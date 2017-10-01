Rams vs. Cowboys Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

The Dallas Cowboys host the Los Angeles Rams in a battle of 2-1 squads. According to OddsShark, the Cowboys are favored by six points, and the over-under is set at 51 points.

The Rams have not fared well against the spread going just 1-2. Dallas has done much better going 2-1 against the spread. Two of the Rams first three games have hit the over. For the Cowboys, two of their three games have hit the under.

The OddsShark computer likes the Cowboys to take care of business against the Rams. The computer projects a 27.1-14.6 Cowboys victory. The computer is taking the Cowboys to cover the spread, and the under on the point total.

Dallas is coming off a big 28-17 victory over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys bounced back after a disappointing dud against the Broncos. Dallas also had an impressive Week 1 performance against the Giants.

Los Angeles is off to a surprising start under new head coach Sean McVay, who has breathed new life into a once struggling offense. The Rams are coming off a narrow 41-39 victory over the 49ers. Los Angeles started off the season with a blowout win against the Colts, then lost to the Redskins in Week 2.

The Rams have benefited from new additions at wide receiver including Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp.

What should you expect when the two teams square off? The Rams should be able to put up points against the Cowboys defense. However, Dallas is going to be able to match L.A.’s output, and has slightly more offensive firepower. We expect a close game, but like the Cowboys in a backdoor cover situation. Expect a shootout making the over a nice play in today’s game.

Heavy’s Pick: Cowboys 31 Rams 24. Cowboys Cover -6 Spread. Over on the Point Total.