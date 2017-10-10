Chile World Cup: Qualifying Scenarios for Russia 2018

Like many CONMEBOL teams, Chile finds itself in a battle to advance to the 2018 World Cup. Heading into the final day of qualifying matches, Chile would qualify based on the standings, but it is far from a sure thing.

Chile sits in third, but is battling five other teams for the final three spots. The top four teams in CONMEBOL automatically advance to Russia. The fifth-placed team will take on New Zeland in a two-match playoff for another World Cup spot. With so much uncertainty, South America has one of the most exciting final days of qualifying.

Chile squares off with Brazil in their final qualifying match. Brazil has already won the group, so it will be interesting to see how they approach tonight’s match.

Here are Chile’s World Cup qualifying scenarios courtesy of CBS Sports.

1. Advances with a win over Brazil

2. If Chile draws, the team needs a Colombia-Peru draw or Argentina not to defeat Ecuador.

Chile controls their own destiny, as a win would mean they will earn a trip to the 2018 World Cup. If Chile loses against Brazil, they will be rooting for a Colombia-Peru draw, an Argentina loss and Venezuela to defeat Paraguay. In other words, they would need a lot to go right, thus Chile fans are rooting for a result against Brazil.

Chile will attempt to get the win without star Arturo Vidal, who is suspended for tonight’s match. In an interview with Radio Continental, Vidal expressed regret over not being able to play tonight.

“I’m gutted, it’s terrible that I can’t play,” Vidal told Radio Continental (via ESPN). “This was the time to be present, and that yellow card leaves me out of the most important game of the qualifying campaign. But this national team is strong, not because of the individual players but because of the collective. We just have to play the way we know.”

Here’s a look at the current CONMEBOL standings. Teams in bold would advance to the World Cup as things stand now.

CONMEBOL Standings