Turkey vs. Iceland Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Qualifier Online

Both locked in the middle of a tight Group I battle for World Cup qualification, Iceland and Turkey will meet in a crucial match at Eskisehir Stadium on Friday.

Iceland came away with the 2-0 victory when these teams met in Reykjavik last October, but the Turks will be hoping for a different result now that they’re on their home soil. Either way, this one has massive implications for the landscape of the World Cup.

In the United States, the match will start at 2:45 p.m. ET and be broadcast on Fox Soccer Plus.

Once signed up, you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

UEFA Group I World Cup Qualifying Table

Pos Team W-D-L GD Pts 1 Croatia 5-1-2 +9 16 2 Iceland 5-1-2 +4 16 3 Turkey 4-2-2 +4 14 4 Ukraine 4-2-2 +4 14 5 Finland 2-1-5 -4 7 6 Kosovo 0-1-7 -17 1

For the uninitiated, the first-place team in the group automatically qualifies for the World Cup, while the second-place country will advance to a second-round playoff, where they will play another UEFA second-place team for a spot in Russia.

Croatia currently has the leg up on the group with a better goal differential than Iceland and matches against Finland and Ukraine remaining. As such, there’s a large possibility that Friday night’s match determines who will advance to the second-round playoff. Iceland will be ecstatic with a draw on the road, while Turkey will be aiming for the full three points.

On Monday, Iceland will finish up Group play against last-place Kosovo at home, while Turkey will travel to Turku to take on Finland.