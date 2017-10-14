Man United v Liverpool Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Getty

Off to a scintillating start to the 2017-18 EPL campagin, Manchester United gets its first test against one of the “Top 6” on Saturday, as the Red Devils head to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

Even with Sadio Mane and Paul Pogba sidelined, both squads have electric attacking options, so this has a good chance of being the best match of the week.

2017-18 Premier League Table

Pos Team W-D-L GD Pts 1 Man. City 6-1-0 20 19 2 Man United 6-1-0 19 19 3 Tottenham 4-2-1 9 14 4 Chelsea 4-1-2 6 13 5 Arsenal 4-1-2 3 13 6 Burnley 3-3-1 2 12 7 Liverpool 3-3-1 1 12 8 Watford 3-3-1 -1 12 9 Newcastle 3-1-3 1 10 10 West Brom 2-3-2 -2 9 11 Huddersfield 2-3-2 -2 9 12 Southampton 2-2-3 -2 8 13 Stoke City 2-2-3 -4 8 14 Brighton 2-1-4 -4 7 15 West Ham 2-1-4 -6 7 16 Everton 2-1-4 -8 7 17 Leicester City 1-2-4 -3 5 18 Swansea City 1-2-4 -5 5 19 Bournemouth 1-1-5 -7 4 20 Crystal Palace 0-0-7 -17 0

If they want to keep pace with Man City, who have a simple Matchday 8 contest at the Etihad against Stoke City, United will surely need three points on Saturday. Jose Mourinho’s squad is 2-1-0 away from Old Trafford in the EPL this season (4-0 W against Swansea; 1-0 W against Southampton; 2-2 D against Stoke), but they’ve yet to face a squad with the firepower of Liverpool, who have poured in 13 goals already this season.

“You know this is quite funny for me because I think when people speak about big atmospheres, it looks like we don’t like, it looks like it’s a problem for us to go to a certain place and to face a big atmosphere — this is what we want,” said Mourinho.

The Reds, meanwhile, have had an inconsistent start to the season and will be looking to climb the table. They’ll be at home, but they still face a tall task defensively, as they’ve allowed the third most goals (12) in the league and will have to find a way to slow down Romelu Lukaku, Henrik Mkhitaryian and Co.