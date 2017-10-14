LSU Completes Comeback to Upend No. 10 Auburn

Facing a 20-0 deficit at home in the first half, LSU looked like it was on its way to another embarrassing home loss. Instead, the Tigers came up with a comeback that opened the door for them to get themselves back in the SEC West race.

Fueled by a 75-yard punt return touchdown from D.J. Chark, LSU outscored Auburn 13-0 in the final quarter to take control of the game and overcome the tenth-ranked visitors, earning a 27-23 win over Auburn that marked their largest comeback win over an SEC opponent since 1949 and handed the visiting Tigers their first SEC loss of the year.

LSU earned its fifth win of the season despite not scoring a touchdown in the second half. The Bayou Bengals fell into a deep hole early in the second quarter, but a 90-yard drive capped off by a Stephen Sullivan one-yard run proved to be the spark they needed to get themselves off the canvas and back into the contest.

The victory marked the ninth straight home win for LSU over its SEC West rivals. Auburn has not beaten LSU in Baton Rouge since 1999, when it posted a 41-7 win over the Bayou Bengals.

Since that game, the home team has won 16 of the past 18 contests in the annual rivalry.

