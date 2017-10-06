MLS Standings 2017: Playoff Picture, Seeds & Format

Getty

Fans are just weeks away from the start of the MLS playoffs. Toronto FC has already wrapped up the Supporters Shield with their league-leading 19 wins.

Six teams have punched their ticket to the postseason. Things in the East are much clearer with five of the six spots already claimed. Vancouver is the only team in the Western Conference to have clinched a playoff birth in a wide open race to the finish.

Sunday, October 22 will mark the final day of the MLS regular season. The playoffs will begin on October 25. The knockout games will take place on October 25 and 26.

The MLS details how the playoff format works for the 12 teams that make the postseason.

The league’s current playoff format sees 12 teams qualifying, six from each conference. The four lowest seeded playoff teams in each conference kick off the postseason in single-elimination Knockout Round matches. Those are followed by home-and-home, aggregate-goal Conference Semifinals and Conference Championship series in both the East and West, where the first tiebreaker is most away goals scored in the series. The final two teams left standing go head-to-head in a one-game MLS Cup final.

Here’s a look at the MLS standings courtesy of MLSSoccer.com. Teams with an “x” next to their name have already clinched a playoff birth.

MLS Eastern Conference Standings

TEAM PTS W L D 1. Toronto FC- x 65 19 5 8 2. New York City FC- x 56 16 8 8 3. Atlanta United FC- x 53 15 9 8 4. Chicago Fire- x 52 15 10 7 5. Columbus Crew SC- x 50 15 12 5 6. New York Red Bulls 43 12 12 7 7. Montreal Impact 39 11 15 6 8. New England Revolution 39 11 15 6 9. Philadelphia Union 39 10 13 9 10. Orlando City SC 39 10 13 9 11. D.C. United 32 9 18 5

MLS Western Conference Standings

TEAM PTS W L D 1. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 51 15 10 6 2. Portland Timbers 47 13 11 8 3. Sporting Kansas City 47 12 7 11 4. Seattle Sounders FC 47 12 9 11 5. Houston Dynamo 43 11 10 10 6. Real Salt Lake 42 12 14 6 7. San Jose Earthquakes 42 12 14 6 8. FC Dallas 42 10 9 12 9. Minnesota United FC 35 10 16 5 10. Colorado Rapids 29 8 18 5 11. L.A. Galaxy 29 7 17 8

MLS Playoff Picture 2017

Here’s a look at the current playoff matchups if the playoffs started today. The top two teams in each conference begin the postseason with a bye.

EAST

No. 1 Toronto FC and No. 2 New York City FC (Byes)

Knockout Round: No. 3 Atlanta vs. No. 6 New York Red Bulls

Knockout Round: No. 4 Chicago vs. No. 5 Columbus

WEST

No. 1 Vancouver and No. 2 Portland (Byes)

Knockout Round: No. 3 Sporting KC vs. No. 6 Real Salt Lake

Knockout Round: No. 4 Seattle vs. No. 5 Houston