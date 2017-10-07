WATCH: Holy Cross’ Incredible Hail Mary for Touchdown 1 Shares 0 Comments By Rich Durazzo, Jr. Updated Oct 7, 2017 at 3:28pm Published Oct 7, 2017 at 3:25pm Holy Cross receiver Tenio Ayeni hauls in a hail mary from QB Peter Pujals for 50 yards as time expired in the 1st half. HOLY CATCH, HOLY CROSS! The Crusaders connect on a Hail Mary at the end of the first half #SCtop10 (via @HCrossFB)pic.twitter.com/dzrQSrjL9i — FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) October 7, 2017 No Comments Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (Address never made public) Name Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email. Discuss on Facebook
