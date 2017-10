As Iowa State upset No. 3 Oklahoma 38-31 Evrett Edwards planted the Iowa state flag on the Sooner’s field in celebration.

Here’s the Iowa State flag plant on OU’s 50. pic.twitter.com/UKUYdv0xC5 — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) October 7, 2017

WATCH: Oklahoma Quarterback Baker Mayfield plants Sooner’s flag on Ohio State’s 50-yard line after 31-16 victory:



Iowa State’s go-ahead score in the victory against Oklahoma:

What an unreal catch to pull off the upset 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sIE1rtFARf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 7, 2017

