College Football Today: What Games Are on TV on October 7?

Week 6 of the college football season is here. On college football Saturdays it can be difficult to know which games to watch, and we are here to help.

I recommend starting your day off at noon Eastern on ESPN with Georgia taking on Vanderbilt. Georgia is ranked in the top five, and may be one of the most unfamiliar top teams in the country. Despite getting blown out by Alabama, this is one of the better Vandy teams we have seen in the last few years. Honorable mention goes to the Clemson-Wake Forest matchup going on at the same time.

There are some great mid-afternoon college football games today in the traditional 3:30 p.m. time slot. West Virginia-TCU on FS1 is the top pick. Miami-Florida State and LSU-Florida could also end up being worth watching. After you finish watching West Virgini-TCU, you should be able to catch the end of the Ohio State-Maryland game that kicks off at 4 p.m.

After that, catch the beginning of the Alabama-Texas A&M game which starts at 7:15 p.m. Eastern. When your ready, turn it to ABC for the Michigan-Michigan State game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Finally, end your evening with a Pac-12 matchup with Stanford-Utah at 10:15 p.m. Eastern on FS1.

Here’s a rundown of my top recommendations for this week’s games along with the full TV schedule courtesy of LSUFootball.net. All times are listed in Eastern.



Best College Football Games Week 6

TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV INFO ESPN College Gameday at TCU 9 a.m.-12 p.m./ESPN Georgia at Vanderbilt 12 p.m. ESPN West Virginia at TCU 3:30 p.m. FS1 Michigan State at Michigan 7:30 p.m. ABC Stanford at Utah 10:15 p.m. FS1

College Football TV Schedule Week 6