College Football Today: What Games Are on TV on October 7?

college football schedule, tv, what time, start Getty

Michigan takes on Michigan State in one of the marquee college football matchups of the day.

Week 6 of the college football season is here. On college football Saturdays it can be difficult to know which games to watch, and we are here to help.

I recommend starting your day off at noon Eastern on ESPN with Georgia taking on Vanderbilt. Georgia is ranked in the top five, and may be one of the most unfamiliar top teams in the country. Despite getting blown out by Alabama, this is one of the better Vandy teams we have seen in the last few years. Honorable mention goes to the Clemson-Wake Forest matchup going on at the same time.

There are some great mid-afternoon college football games today in the traditional 3:30 p.m. time slot. West Virginia-TCU on FS1 is the top pick. Miami-Florida State and LSU-Florida could also end up being worth watching. After you finish watching West Virgini-TCU, you should be able to catch the end of the Ohio State-Maryland game that kicks off at 4 p.m.

After that, catch the beginning of the Alabama-Texas A&M game which starts at 7:15 p.m. Eastern. When your ready, turn it to ABC for the Michigan-Michigan State game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Finally, end your evening with a Pac-12 matchup with Stanford-Utah at 10:15 p.m. Eastern on FS1.

Here’s a rundown of my top recommendations for this week’s games along with the full TV schedule courtesy of LSUFootball.net. All times are listed in Eastern.

Best College Football Games Week 6

TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV INFO
ESPN College Gameday at TCU 9 a.m.-12 p.m./ESPN
Georgia at Vanderbilt 12 p.m. ESPN
West Virginia at TCU 3:30 p.m. FS1
Michigan State at Michigan 7:30 p.m. ABC
Stanford at Utah 10:15 p.m. FS1

College Football TV Schedule Week 6

TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV INFO
Eastern Michigan at Toledo 12 p.m. CBS Sports
Georgia at Vanderbilt 12 p.m. ESPN
Illinois at Iowa 12 p.m. BTN
Iowa State at Oklahoma 12 p.m. FOX
Ole Miss at Auburn 12 p.m. SEC Network
Penn State at Northwestern 12 p.m. ABC
Temple at ECU 12 p.m. ESPNU
Texas Tech at Kansas 12 p.m. FS1
Wake Forest at Clemson 12 p.m. ESPN 2
Duke at Virginia 12:20 p.m. ESPN Extra
Pitt at Syracuse 12:30 FSN Affiliates
North Dakota State at Indiana State 1 p.m. ESPN Extra
Air Force at Navy 3:30 p.m. CBS Sports
Charleston Southern at Indiana 3:30 p.m. BTN
LSU at Florida 3:30 p.m. CBS
Miami at Florida State 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Minnesota at Purdue 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Notre Dame at North Carolina 3:30 p.m. ABC
West Virginia at TCU 3:30 p.m. FS1
Arkansas at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC Network
Maryland at Ohio State 4 p.m. Fox
Oregon State at USC 4 p.m. Pac-12 Network
Colorado State at Utah State 4:30 p.m. ATTRM
Western Illinois at Northern Iowa 5 p.m. ESPN Extra
Marshall at Charlotte 6 p.m. MASN2
Army at Rice 6:30 p.m. beiN
Kansas State at Texas 7 p.m. FS1
SMU at Houston 7 p.m. CBS Sports
Alabama at Texas A&M 7:15 p.m. ESPN
Virginia Tech at Boston College 7:15 p.m. ESPN 2
Michigan State at Michigan 7:30 p.m. ABC
Missouri at Kentucky 7:30 p.m. SEC Network
Arizona at Colorado 8 p.m. Pac-12 Network
Washington State at Oregon 8 p.m. Fox
UCF at Cincinnati 8 p.m. ESPN U
Wisconsin at Nebraska 8 p.m. BTN
Stanford at Utah 10:15 p.m. FS1
Hawaii at Nevada 10:30 p.m. CBS Sports
California at Washington 10:45 p.m. ESPN
San Diego State at UNLV 10:45 p.m. ESPN 2

