College Football Today: What Games Are on TV on October 7?

Week 6 of the college football season is here. On college football Saturdays it can be difficult to know which games to watch, and we are here to help.
I recommend starting your day off at noon Eastern on ESPN with Georgia taking on Vanderbilt. Georgia is ranked in the top five, and may be one of the most unfamiliar top teams in the country. Despite getting blown out by Alabama, this is one of the better Vandy teams we have seen in the last few years. Honorable mention goes to the Clemson-Wake Forest matchup going on at the same time.
There are some great mid-afternoon college football games today in the traditional 3:30 p.m. time slot. West Virginia-TCU on FS1 is the top pick. Miami-Florida State and LSU-Florida could also end up being worth watching. After you finish watching West Virgini-TCU, you should be able to catch the end of the Ohio State-Maryland game that kicks off at 4 p.m.
After that, catch the beginning of the Alabama-Texas A&M game which starts at 7:15 p.m. Eastern. When your ready, turn it to ABC for the Michigan-Michigan State game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.
Finally, end your evening with a Pac-12 matchup with Stanford-Utah at 10:15 p.m. Eastern on FS1.
Here’s a rundown of my top recommendations for this week’s games along with the full TV schedule courtesy of LSUFootball.net. All times are listed in Eastern.
Best College Football Games Week 6
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)/TV INFO
|ESPN College Gameday at TCU
|9 a.m.-12 p.m./ESPN
|Georgia at Vanderbilt
|12 p.m. ESPN
|West Virginia at TCU
|3:30 p.m. FS1
|Michigan State at Michigan
|7:30 p.m. ABC
|Stanford at Utah
|10:15 p.m. FS1
College Football TV Schedule Week 6
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)/TV INFO
|Eastern Michigan at Toledo
|12 p.m. CBS Sports
|Georgia at Vanderbilt
|12 p.m. ESPN
|Illinois at Iowa
|12 p.m. BTN
|Iowa State at Oklahoma
|12 p.m. FOX
|Ole Miss at Auburn
|12 p.m. SEC Network
|Penn State at Northwestern
|12 p.m. ABC
|Temple at ECU
|12 p.m. ESPNU
|Texas Tech at Kansas
|12 p.m. FS1
|Wake Forest at Clemson
|12 p.m. ESPN 2
|Duke at Virginia
|12:20 p.m. ESPN Extra
|Pitt at Syracuse
|12:30 FSN Affiliates
|North Dakota State at Indiana State
|1 p.m. ESPN Extra
|Air Force at Navy
|3:30 p.m. CBS Sports
|Charleston Southern at Indiana
|3:30 p.m. BTN
|LSU at Florida
|3:30 p.m. CBS
|Miami at Florida State
|3:30 p.m. ESPN
|Minnesota at Purdue
|3:30 p.m. ESPN2
|Notre Dame at North Carolina
|3:30 p.m. ABC
|West Virginia at TCU
|3:30 p.m. FS1
|Arkansas at South Carolina
|4 p.m. SEC Network
|Maryland at Ohio State
|4 p.m. Fox
|Oregon State at USC
|4 p.m. Pac-12 Network
|Colorado State at Utah State
|4:30 p.m. ATTRM
|Western Illinois at Northern Iowa
|5 p.m. ESPN Extra
|Marshall at Charlotte
|6 p.m. MASN2
|Army at Rice
|6:30 p.m. beiN
|Kansas State at Texas
|7 p.m. FS1
|SMU at Houston
|7 p.m. CBS Sports
|Alabama at Texas A&M
|7:15 p.m. ESPN
|Virginia Tech at Boston College
|7:15 p.m. ESPN 2
|Michigan State at Michigan
|7:30 p.m. ABC
|Missouri at Kentucky
|7:30 p.m. SEC Network
|Arizona at Colorado
|8 p.m. Pac-12 Network
|Washington State at Oregon
|8 p.m. Fox
|UCF at Cincinnati
|8 p.m. ESPN U
|Wisconsin at Nebraska
|8 p.m. BTN
|Stanford at Utah
|10:15 p.m. FS1
|Hawaii at Nevada
|10:30 p.m. CBS Sports
|California at Washington
|10:45 p.m. ESPN
|San Diego State at UNLV
|10:45 p.m. ESPN 2
