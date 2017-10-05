How to Watch Yankees vs. Indians ALDS Live Online Without Cable

Getty

Beginning their quest for a second-straight trip to the World Series, the Cleveland Indians, who won 33 of the last 37 games to secure the top record in the American League, will take on the New York Yankees in the ALDS.

Game 2 will be broadcast on MLB Network, while the rest of the games in the series will be on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream via one of the following cable-free, live-TV services:

DirecTV Now: “Just Right” package gets you MLB Network and Fox Sports 1

Fubo TV: “Fubo Premier” package gets you Fox Sports 1

Sling TV: “Sling Blue” package gets you Fox Sports 1

Each of these options includes a free trial, so you can watch the entire series (a potential Game 5 would be Wednesday, October 11) at no cost. You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what each service includes:

Watch MLB Network & FS1: DirecTV Now

MLB Network and Fox Sports 1 are both included in DirecTV Now’s “Just Right” bundle. That makes DirecTV Now the only of these streaming services to offer MLB Network, which you’ll need to watch Game 2.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Total Channels Included: 80-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $50 per month

Price Per Channel: $0.63

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching MLB Network or FS1 on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

Fubo TV

Fox Sports 1 is included in Fubo TV’s “Fubo Premier” bundle, which is normally $39.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

If you want to use a streaming service beyond the free trial, this is the cheapest way to get Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1, which will allow you to watch all the AL playoff games (except for Game 2) and the World Series. Here’s everything else you need to know:

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: Fubo Premier is $19.99 per month for first two months and $34.99 per month after that

Price Per Channel: $0.28 for first two months; $0.56 after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch Fox Sports 1 on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Sling TV

Fox Sports 1 is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” base bundle. Here’s the complete rundown:

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on three different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Go to the Sling TV website and navigate to FS1 to start watching on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here