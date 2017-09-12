iPhone X Has No Name: Best Many-Faced God Memes & Tweets about Arya

The iPhone X has no name. But will Arya use it? One announcement during the Apple event sparked a flurry of jokes related to Game of Thrones. When sharing about Face ID technology for the iPhone X, Apple talked about how they created lifelike masks to make sure that masks couldn’t crack the new technology.
Well, that sounded a lot like Game of Thrones, the Hall of Faces, and the Many-Faced God.
And viewers didn’t miss the connection.
Here are some more reactions.
The iPhone X may have no name.
Asking the important questions:
Do you think the iPhone X could detect Arya Stark?
