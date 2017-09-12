iPhone X Has No Name: Best Many-Faced God Memes & Tweets about Arya

Apple

The iPhone X has no name. But will Arya use it? One announcement during the Apple event sparked a flurry of jokes related to Game of Thrones. When sharing about Face ID technology for the iPhone X, Apple talked about how they created lifelike masks to make sure that masks couldn’t crack the new technology.

Well, that sounded a lot like Game of Thrones, the Hall of Faces, and the Many-Faced God.

And viewers didn’t miss the connection.

Arya Stark would like to test the Face ID functionality of the iPhone 8 #AppleEvent2017 pic.twitter.com/e5sKhkupTg — Ms B Haven (@_MsBHaven) September 12, 2017

Here are some more reactions.

Holy crap. Apple created the real-life House of Black and White.

"An iPhone has no name." #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/jWOfKCpR8f — Sasha Aickin (@xander76) September 12, 2017

Arya, the faceless one, after hearing about Face ID in the iPhone X. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/BvHb5Mf0AF — Geoffrey Blosat (@GeoffTBlosat) September 12, 2017

The iPhone X may have no name.

An iPhone has no name. An iPhone serves the many faced god. pic.twitter.com/5rKIpszXyd — Joe Ovies (@joeovies) September 12, 2017

I can see Arya Stark breaking into the new iPhone #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/xJ2mugH8Hq — Adrian Ciesielski (@AdrianTweetSki) September 12, 2017

iPhone X Face ID has been trained to protect against Arya Stark pic.twitter.com/EVXxFtGq4N — Josh Constine (@JoshConstine) September 12, 2017

A girl with no name has no iPhone ID #AppleEvent — ʀᴏʙɪɴ ᴀɴᴅᴇʀsᴇɴ (@tecgirl) September 12, 2017

"And now, to tell us more about the iPhone X and FaceID, Arya Stark…" pic.twitter.com/UPNr5NDigb — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) September 12, 2017

iPhone X devs have no name — Brian Cardarella (@bcardarella) September 12, 2017

Wait. What if Arya Stark gets an iPhone 8 from someone…a man has no name face😂😂😂 — Kenny B. (@iKBoy) September 12, 2017

"an iphone has no name" pic.twitter.com/qKu9xzUbcc — jose c (@josescornejo) September 12, 2017

Asking the important questions:

but how does iPhone X's face recognition tech stack up against a girl who has no name #AppleEvent — Robert Hackett (@rhhackett) September 12, 2017

Do you think the iPhone X could detect Arya Stark?