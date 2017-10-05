Google Clips: What’s in the Box?

Getty

Designed with parents and pet owners in mind, Google Clips is a hands-free mini camera that has all you can expect from a good camera. After the big announcement, many people are left wondering what exactly the camera does.

The camera instantly takes photos for you in moments when you may not want to be behind a camera. The product video shown at the Google event today showed clipping the camera onto a flour bag while baking to get good pictures. Simply place it somewhere in your home where it will capture moments with loved ones.

Clips sells for $249. Google did not announce a release date at their event but said the product would be coming soon. You can join the waitlist for the product here.

A hands-free camera that helps snap, save and share like never before. Meet Google Clips. pic.twitter.com/8eJge82W5f — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 4, 2017

So what comes with the Google Clips?

Google Clips

Clip Stand

USB-C to USB-A cable

Quick Start Guide

User Guide

You’ll have most of what you need to start to use the camera right out of the box. What doesn’t come with the camera is the charger. Google is including the USB-C to USB-A cable, meaning that almost any Android charger should work with this device, but it looks like it’ll use the same charger as the new Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL.

In order to use the camera itself, you’ll need a compatible device. See what phones it works with here.

Clips is a hands-free camera that allows you to attach the product to anything or set it down somewhere and turn it on. It’ll take pictures for you and you can choose which ones to keep later by scrolling through the images on the product and swiping images to keep and images to get rid of. This is a feature to comfort users that are worried about security and privacy. The product does not automatically upload pictures to any device.

There is currently no pre-order available for Google Clips. In order to order one when it becomes available, join the waitlist here.

Read more about the Google Clips from Heavy here: