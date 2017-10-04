Google Pixel 2 & 2XL Leaks: Price, Specs and More

The Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL are expected to be announced today as the follow up to last year’s Pixel phones. Most of the specs about the phones have leaked ahead of the event. Google partnered up with HTC and LG to make the phones this time, but they’ll be similar in design as the original Pixel devices.

Google will be offering financing options to pay monthly, where you can pay for the device over 24 months.

Here’s what the leaks have told us so far. Of course, some of this could be out of date or incorrect. We’ll get the definite specs at today’s event.

Specs Pixel 2 Pixel 2XL Price $649/$749 $849/$949 Storage 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB Display 1080P FHD

5″ Display 1440P OLED

6″ Display Processor Snapdragon 835 Snapdragon 835 Colors Available Clearly White

Just Black

Kinda Blue Just Black

Black & White

The main difference between the two devices is the screen size. The Pixel 2XL will have an inch on the original Pixel. Neither of the phones are expected to launch with a headphone jack, which is a surprising move since Google poked fun at Apple for removing its headphone jack in last year’s Pixel Commercial. The devices are expected to have minimal bezels surrounding the screen.

Features expected for the devices include Ambient Display Always On as a setting, allowing the phone’s screen to display information even when it’s locked.

The devices are also expected to launch with water resistance and two front speakers.

Analysts expect low sales for the devices because of the underwhelming technology compared to competitor phones releasing this year.

The main advantage that Google has had over competitors is the fact that they don’t build anything over the Android operating system, which allows phones to get updates and security patches faster. Essential, Lenovo and Nokia are now also adopting that strategy and can sometimes be quicker with updates than Google.

The original google Pixel sold less than 3 million units since November of last year. To compare that to Apple sales, the iPhone 7 reached over 300 million sales in the first quarter of 2017.