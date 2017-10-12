Microsoft Edge App: When Will it Be Available on Android?

Getty

Last week, Microsoft announced that the Microsoft Edge browser will be available for use on iOS and Android in the near future. Right now, the preview is only available to those who sign up for it on iOS and it will be available soon for Android users.

The app will be available on Android after the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. According to the Windows Blog, they are rolling out Microsoft Edge for phones because Edge users asked that browser experience move to phones, much like the browser experience in Google Chrome can move between devices.

Microsoft wants Windows 10 PCs to work well with all phones. The app will bring features like Favorites, Reading List, New Tab Page and reading view. No matter what device you’re on, your browsing history and preferences will be available.

The main feature that Microsoft is touting is the ability to open a page you’re looking at on your phone directly on your computer. Exclusive to Android, Microsoft launched a preview of the new Microsoft Launcher, which is a customizable home screen. With this, you can open recent photos, documents and more from your phone on your computer.

The launcher is customizable and easy to personalize. Also available for Android is The Feed: Info at Your Fingertips, which allows you to view a tailored feed of important events, news, recent activities and frequently used apps with nothing more than a swipe.

The preview is launching in U.S.-English only, but Microsoft is planning on rolling out the program to more regions and languages soon. Windows insiders will be able to preview these apps along on Android and iOS alongside their Windows 10 PCs. Since this is a preview, it’s likely that there will be some bugs to work out, but if you’re a hardcore Windows 10 user, you’ll want to try the preview to see what it’s all about.