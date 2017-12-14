Top 10 Best Last Minute Christmas Electronics Deals 2017

Even if you’ve put off holiday shopping until the last minute, you can find a number of steeply discounted items on Amazon. This list includes big savings of at least 40 percent off a variety of electronics. You’ll find a wide range of items on sale, from the year’s most popular 4K HDTV’s to compact power chargers for on-the-go charging.

Some of these deals only last one day, while others will likely last through the holidays. If you don’t see the deal you want now, be sure to check back often for new and updated deals. You can also browse the most current electronics deals on Amazon for more options.

Not sure whether your gift will arrive on time? Check out Amazon’s holiday delivery calendar for more information.

1. $902 Off Samsung UN65MU8000 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV

With savings over $900, or 41 percent off, it’s hard no to seriously consider the Samsung UN65MU8000 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV. This 4K UHD TV brings colors to life for more realistic images. It also comes with a step-up in color for even more contrast. Motion Rate 240 technology brings action scenes to life and keeps images from appearing blurry.

Price: $1,297.99 (41 percent off MSRP)

2. 43 Percent Off Sony GTKXB7BC High Power Home Audio System

The Sony audio system does more than fill up the room with sound. It’s also currently available for over $150 off its original price, making it a steal for anyone who want a powerful and feature-rich home audio system. Features such as DJ effects and an LED light display make this system the life of any party.

Looking for something smaller? You can also score 41 percent off the Sony XB30 Portable Wireless Speaker.

Price: $198.00 (43 percent off MSRP)

3. 80 Percent Off Lamicall Tablet Stand

This multi-angle tablet stand is designed to hold various tablets and smartphones ranging in size from four to 13 inches. Larger devices can be set horizontally on the stand. The stand is easy to adjust and comes with rubber pads and feet to hold it securely in place.

You can also score 80 percent off the Lamicall Playstand.

Price: $13.71 (80 percent off MSRP)

4. 56 Percent Off Logitech Harmony 650 All in One Remote

The Logitech Harmony 650 is a universal remote that can support up to eight devices at a time. Users appreciate its bright screen and one-touch activity buttons. Additionally, the remove is compatible with over 200,000 different devices and more than 5,000 brands, meaning it will work with even the latest devices. Setup is easy and can be done via a PC or Mac.

Price: $39.74 (56 percent off MSRP)

5. 66 Percent Off Anker USB 3.0 4-Port Hub

Score 66 percent off this power hub, which features four USB 3.0 ports along with data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps. In fact, it’s fast enough to fully transfer an HD movie in less than a minute. The hub is the size of a candy bar, making it easy to pack up and carry around during the day. Other highlights include a sturdy aluminum construction and an included two-foot USB 3.0 cable.

Price: $13.59 (66 percent off MSRP)

6. 56 Percent Off BÖHM Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Score $95, or 56 percent, off the BÖHM Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. These over ear headphones feature plenty of cushioning and can be worn for hours at a time. In some cases the sound quality is reduced in a noise cancelling headphone, but not this model. You can listen to music, movies, games and more while enjoying enhanced bass and robust sound quality. The battery lasts up to 16 hours on a two-hour charge.

Price: $74.99 (56 percent off MSRP)

7. $101 Off Sony STRDH550 5.2 Channel 4K AV Receiver

The Sony STRDH550 5.2 Channel 4K AV Receiver offers support for 3D and 4K pass-through, resulting in crisp, life-like images. Other features include four HDMI ports along with a USB connector conveniently mounted in the front. A remote control is included for fast and easy browsing.

Price: $148.00 (41 percent off MSRP)

8. 40 Percent Off Garmin Drive GPS Navigator

This Garmin GPS navigator alerts drivers to hazards such as speed changes, sharp curves ahead, and upcoming school zones. It even detects when the driver is tired and generates a fatigue warning. The display includes the current speed and speed limit, current street and estimated arrival time. Garmin directions offer helpful guidance, including traffic lights and recognizable landmarks, to help drivers find their destination as fast and easy as possible.

Price: $89.97 (40 percent off MSRP)

9. Up to 58 Percent Off Select VicTsing Bluetooth FM Transmitters

Save 58 percent off of the VicTsing Bluetooth FM Transmitter, which has a noise-suppressing microphone to ensure calls are as clear and crisp as possible. It’s also equipped with a fast charging port. This transmitter is also compatible with most Bluetooth devices, including tablets and smart phones as well as the iPhone, iPad and iPod.

You can also save 54 percent off the VicTsing Bluetooth In-Car Radio Transmitter. This transmitter is compatible with most Bluetooth devices and features a large LCD backlit display. The screen tells you the name of the song that’s currently playing as well as incoming phone numbers and the current car battery voltage. A charging port is included for charging most USB devices.

10. 40 Percent Off Echo Dot (2nd Generation)

Score 40 percent off the second generation Echo Dot. The Dot is one of the most popular members of the Echo and Alexa family, and for good reason. It’s small enough to fit discretely in most spaces. The speaker also uses Alexa voice service for hands-free control, such as playing music, making calls and controlling various smart home devices. Echo Dot also quickly and easily connected with speakers or headphones via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm stereo cable.

Price: $29.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.