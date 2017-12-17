Top 5 Best Amazon Smart Home Deals for Christmas 2017

This year’s best smart home deals cover a wide range of products, from starter kits and plugs that can be installed in just minutes to more comprehensive hubs that can control an entire network of devices. Whether you’re looking to score some last minute deals for yourself or you’re doing some last-minute holiday shopping, here are some of the best available smart home deals.

Not sure whether your gift will arrive in time?

Looking for smart home deals on Amazon devices?

1. 50 Percent Off TP-Link Smart Plug

Score 50 percent off the TP-Link Smart Plug, which works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. It’s also easy to install and doesn’t require a hub. All that’s required to get started is access to a home WiFi network. You can schedule the plug to match your schedule, such as automatically turning electronics and lights on and off as necessary, even if no one is home. The switch can be controlled via most smartphones and apps.

Price: $19.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

2. $99 Off Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit

Get nearly $100 off the Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit with this last-minute deal. The kit includes all the essentials for getting started with a smart home, including a hub, motion sensor, multipurpose sensors and a smart outlet. Once it’s up and running, smart home devices such as sensors, thermostats, speakers, locks and lights can be controlled remotely via the accompanying app.

Price: $149.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

3. $50 Off ecobee4 Thermostat

The ecobee4 comes with Alexa Voice Service for hands-free control. All that’s required is a voice command to take care of tasks such as setting a timer and adjusting the temperature. Far-field recognition allows the thermostat to hear commands from across the room. Installation is fast and easy and can be completed with the help of a step-by-step guide.

Price: $199.00 (20 percent off MSRP)

4. 30 Percent Off Philips Hue White Smart Bulb Starter Kit

Save on the four-bulb Philips Hue White Smart Bulb Starter Kit, which offers an automated home lighting experience along with the ability to control lights from just about anywhere. These LED lights are designed to be installed just like a typical bulb. Additionally, the lights can be paired with accessories such as the Hue Motion Sensor or Hue Tap for an even larger smart network.

Price: $69.97 (30 percent off MSRP)

5. 45 Percent Off EZVIZ Mini O Security Camera

The EZVIZ Mini O Security Camera keeps an eye out around the house while taking up a minimal amount of space. The camera has a magnetic base and can be set up on nearly any magnetic surface. Other features include two way audio, night vision and 720p HD video. If motion is detected, the camera instantly and automatically takes a picture and sends an alert to the accompanying phone.

Price: $32.99 (45 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.