Rick and Morty Merchandise: The Ultimate Guide to Amazon 2017

Rick and Morty has quickly stolen the hearts of many. In just three seasons, creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have cemented themselves as comedic gods, writing incredible episode after incredible episode. In fact, the series currently holds a 9.3/10 rating on IMDB, making it one of the highest rated animated series of all-time.

Of course, with its explosive popularity, there has been a metric ton of great Rick and Morty merchandise hitting the shelves, especially as of lately (since we’re in the middle of season 3). So whether you’re looking for some cool Pickle Rick toys, Mr. Meeseeks T-shirts, or some Rick and Morty themed games, there’s plenty of awesome Rick and Morty merch available on Amazon.

So without further ado, here’s all the best Rick and Morty merchandise for sale right now:

1. Pickle Rick with Laser Funko

Pickle Rick is easily the most explosive Rick and Morty episode to date, catching on like wildfire. You’re likely seeing Pickle Rick memes, cosplay, jokes, and toys in all of your social feeds. One of the most popular Pickle Rick toy available right now is the Funko Pop Pickle Rick w/ Laser, which shows the laser-toting Pickle Rick, complete with battery holster. It stands at 3 3/4 inches tall, and it’ll look especially great on your office desk.

Price: $10.99

2. Rick and Morty Portal Mens Shirt

Ripple Junction has quite a few great Rick and Morty T-shirts for sale right now, but if you’re looking for something classic-looking, check out the standard Portal Mens shirt. It features Rick and Morty walking through a green and yellow portal made by Rick’s portal gun.

Price: $8.00+

3. Total Rickall Card Game

Another fan favorite Rick and Morty episode is “Total Rickall”, in which good ole’ Uncle Steve offers to bring the family on vacation. Except, Uncle Steve isn’t real, and Rick discovers alien parasites have taken over the family. The episode introduces Mr. Poopybutthole, too. So, you know, there’s that.

The Total Rickall Card Game mimics that same action and ridiculousness of the episode, and it also has rules for advanced play where players have hidden roles. In the game, Rick has locked the family inside their house, and parasites masquerade as family and close friends. You have to figure out which of the new, zany characters are real and which ones are actually parasites that need to be eliminated.

Price: $10.50 (30 percent off MSRP)

4. Rick and Morty Funko Rick

Of course, there are numerous Rick and Morty Funko Pops available, and if you’re not ready to have a humanized pickle sitting on your desk, the Funko Rick is the second best option. It features Rick in his lab coat with a flask.

Price: $10.53

5. Rick and Morty Coloring Book

Adult coloring books have risen to popularity over the past few years, and if you dig the colorful world of Rick and Morty, you’ll LOVE the official Rick and Morty Coloring Book by Titan Books. It has super high quality Burrrp and dense coloring pages featuring your favorite characters, including Mr. Meeseeks, plumbuses, and more.

Price: $10.28

6. The Art of Rick and Morty

The visuals in Rick and Morty are some of the best in TV animation, as the duo frequently travel to dynamic worlds and alternate universes that are loaded with cool art. Now, you can bring that art right to your coffee table, thanks to The Art of Rick and Morty book by Dark Horse Books. It has 224 pages of quality art from your favorite Adult Swim series.

Price: $24.18

7. Rick and Morty Christmas Sweater

The delightfully awful Rick and Morty Christmas Sweater is here, complete with the giant naked department store Santa known as Ruben. It’s from Ripple Junction, and it’s officially licensed Rick and Morty merchandise. It’ll be a great addition to your arsenal of nerdy holiday sweaters for the office parties.

Price: $51.95

8. Funko Rick and Morty Portal Gun

While there are actually a few portal gun replicas available, the best comes from Funko (which should be no surprise). This replica is 8-inches long and it’ll be great for cosplay or just displaying on your shelf. It’s the best-looking replica you’ll find.

Price: $14.99

9. Rick and Morty Anatomy Park Game

The third ever Rick and Morty episode is titled “Anatomy Park”, and it’s the same episode that introduced us to that giant naked exploding Santa.

You can bring that same ridiculousness home thanks to Cryptozoic Entertainment’s Rick and Morty Anatomy Park Game. It’s a strategic tile-laying theme park building game that’s great to play with up to four people. Each game lasts roughly 45 minutes. You and your fellow players will design a park, vying for the best spots located within Ruben’s body, having to shift his organs around as you see fit. It’s delightfully weird, and super fun to play.

Price: $23.69 (21 percent off MSRP)

10. Rick and Morty Monopoly

The Rick and Morty Monopoly is quite possibly the best version of Monopoly there is (with the only exception being Fallout Monopoly). The game uses custom Flurbo currency, has six tokens from the show, and a custom designed game board that features locations from the series. It’s interdimensional!

Price: $33.98 (15 percent off MSRP)

11. 35-piece Rick and Morty Sticker Set

If you like to deck your laptops, tablets, notebooks and backpacks with stickers, you NEED this mega Rick and Morty Sticker Set. It comes with 35 randomly picked stickers, including Rick, Morty, and various other characters from the series.

Price: $6.42

12. Articulated Funko Rick Action Figure

Another great Rick and Morty Funko toy is the Rick Action Figure, a highly stylized semi-articulated figure that looks great among your collection. It stands over 5 inches tall, and it’s perfect for any fan. There’s also Morty, Meeseeks, and Mr.PoopyButthole action figures in the same vein.

Price: $11.17

13. Rick and Morty Playing Cards

A standard 52 card deck of playing cards skinned with Rick and Morty character art, with each suit having different characters from the show as Jacks, Queens, and Kings.

Price: $10.67

14. Weaponized Rick Funko

Funko Rick, but this time, he’s the weaponized version of Rick, complete with a mega gun, ammo belt, and kneepads. There are actually two variations of it, one with a closed mouth and the other with an open mouth.

Price: $10.99

15. It’s Time to Get Schwifty T-Shirt

Rick’s rap jam ‘Get Schwifty’ is now officially a T-Shirt, thanks to Ripple Junction. There are six colors available: blue, gray, teal, charcoal, charcoal heather, and black.

Price: $19.95+

16. Mr. Meeseeks Funko

A Mr. Meeseeks Funko is just what your collection needs. It stands at 3 3/4 inches tall.

Price: $15.99

Buy the Mr. Meeseeks Funko here.

17. Morty Funko Pop

The Morty Funko Pop might seem confusing at first, as it looks like Morty is holding two piles of poop. That’s not the case, however; he’s actually holding mega seeds from the mega tree on Earth C-137. The typical look of worry on Morty’s face is a nice touch.

Price: $9.49 (14 percent off MSRP)

18. Rick and Morty Pass the Butter T-Shirt

What is my purpose? To pass the butter. Now, get it on a T-shirt. The official Adult Swim merch store has the shirt for both men and women in five different colors: lemon, red, baby blue, grass, and silver.

Price: $19.95

19. Rick and Morty Laser Gun

This Rick and Morty Laser Gun replica by Hot Topic is fantastic, and our only gripe with it is that it’s made out foam. Still, it looks great, and you’ll have a lot of fun with it.

Price: $19.99

20. Ripple Junction Szechuan Dipping Sauce T-shirt

The Rick and Morty Szechuan dipping sauce bit actually resulted in McDonalds bringing back their discontinued sauce. Now, you can celebrate Rick’s love for the coveted sauce on a t-shirt, thanks to Ripple Junction.

Price: $19.95