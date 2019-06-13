Raptors vs Warriors Game 6 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Those in the US can watch a live stream of the Warriors vs Raptors and all NBA finals games via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options for the US and Canada can be found below

The Golden State Warriors will host the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC (US) and TSN (Canada)

Raptors vs Warriors Game 6 Preview

Neither team was ecstatic after Game 5 — the Raptors missed an opportunity to clinch their first NBA title on their home floor, and the Warriors watched superstar forward Kevin Durant go down with an Achilles injury in a 106-105 victory.

“It’s a bizarre feeling that we all have right now,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, according to The Associated Press. “An incredible win and a horrible loss at the same time.”

Durant took the floor on Monday night for the first time since he suffered a calf strain during the Western Conference finals. He scored 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting and grabbed a pair of rebounds in 12 minutes before he came up limping and hit the deck in the second quarter.

“In this league we’re all brothers,” Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry said, per AP. “At the end of the day, we’re all brothers and it’s a small brotherhood and you never want to see a competitor like him go down.”

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry led all participants with 31 points, adding eight boards and seven assists. Golden State went down by six with 3:28 remaining, but Curry responding by assisting on a Klay Thompson 3-pointer then hitting his own shot from deep to tie the game with 1:22 on the clock.

Thompson, Curry’s backcourt mate, then hit a triple in the final minute to put the Warriors up for good.

The win means one more game at Oracle Arena before the team moves to a new stadium in San Francisco next season.

“We’re going to give everything we got,” Curry said, per AP. “I would like to say I would guarantee the win — who knows how it’s going to end up — but we’re going to give everything we got.”

Warriors GM Addresses KD Injury

Warriors general manager Bob Myers fought back tears while discussing Durant’s injury with reporters after his team’s win.

“He was cleared to play tonight,” Myers said, according to ESPN. “That was a collaborative decision. I don’t believe there’s anybody to blame. … If you have to, you can blame me. I run our basketball operations department. And to tell you something about Kevin Durant: Kevin Durant loves to play basketball, and the people that questioned whether he wanted to get back to this team were wrong.

“He’s one of the most misunderstood people. He’s a good teammate, he’s a good person. It’s not fair. I’m lucky to know him. I don’t know — I don’t have all the information on what really the extent of what it all means until we get an MRI, but the people that worked with him and cleared him are good people. They’re good people.”