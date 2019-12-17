Grandma Duggar’s Death on Counting On: How Did Mary Die?

The Duggar family is rocked by the tragic death of “Grandma” Mary Duggar on tonight’s episode of Counting On. Mary Duggar, the grandmother of the 19 Duggar children who star on the popular TLC series, died of an accidental drowning after she fell into a pool at her home in Arkansas in June, according to CNN.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “Grandma Duggar Remembered,” reads, “The four pregnant Duggar girls and Jessa have a maternity photoshoot and a surprise guest reveals she’s also expecting. Jinger and Jeremy prepare for their big move to L.A. but tragedy strikes when they get devastating news from back home.”

Here’s what you need to know about Grandma Duggar’s death ahead of tonight’s episode:

Mary Duggar Died of an Accidental Drowning in June, 2019

Mary Duggar died of an accidental drowning after she fell into a pool at her home on June 9, 2019. Washington County Coroner Roger Morris confirmed to USA Today that the death was an accident, and that it took place at Mary’s home in Springdale, Arkansas. “It appears she slipped and fell into the pool,” Morris told the publication. Mary was 78-years-old at the time of her death.

“Sunday morning my mom came over to the house, she wanted to fix us breakfast,” Jim Bob Duggar, Mary’s son, said, according to OK! Magazine. “Then she said she wanted to go to church with us so she wound up hopping in the car with Jana and a bunch of the kids.”

He continued, “Then she came home and she wanted to sit out by the pool. A lot of the times she liked to put her feet in the water and just rest and relax out by the pool. She had a few strokes a few months ago and so her health was a little fragile.”

Jim Bob’s wife Michelle chimed in and said, “We really believe that most likely this was another stroke and that she just fell over and just happened to be near the pool and fell into the pool after the impact of a hit [to her head] and scrape and fall. I’m thankful for Mary’s sake that it was quick. I pray that there wasn’t a lot of suffering in that.”

Jill Duggar Dillard Shared the News of Mary’s Passing on Instagram

Jill Duggar Dillard, the fourth of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children, first revealed news of her grandmother’s death on Instagram in a tribute, writing, “My heart breaks… Grandma, you are greatly missed by all who knew you!”

Dillard added, “She was a feisty, incredible woman who always took the time to talk about Jesus with everyone she knew! I know she was ready to check outta here and get her new body in heaven before the old one started giving her too much trouble!”

The family also shared the news of her passing on their official Facebook page, writing a touching tribute to Mary and sharing the story of how she first found Christ.

“Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sins,” the family wrote on Facebook. “It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion. She loved to share with others how they too could be forgiven of their sins, live a fulfilling life as a Christian, and one day spend eternity in heaven.”



Mary Duggar is survived by her son Jim Bob, 21 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren; she also has several more great-grandchildren on the way.

Tune in tonight, December 17 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC to catch the newest episode of Counting On. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

READ NEXT: Robert’s Son’s Grandmother is Porn Star Diamond Foxxx on 90 Day Fiancé

