Top 12 Best Natural & Organic Face Moisturizers 2018: Which is Right for You?

When it comes to the moisturizers I slather on my face, one thing I appreciate is trying out products that are natural and organic. It’s reassuring to look at a list of ingredients that I can actually pronounce, that sound healing and soothing, and seem like they’ll really take care of my skin. As the years have passed, I’ve tried and ditched dozens and dozens of moisturizers from expensive to cheap, because their promises were big, but their results were disappointing.

Everyone’s face needs moisture, even women with oily skin. Some moisturizers and face creams are light, while others moisturizers are heavier for those with dry skin. Whatever your complexion circumstance, it’s great to find a moisturizer that leaves your skin feeling nourished and hydrated. Now you can find many moisturizers that are also infused with natural ingredients that can diminish dark spots and fight those niggling fine lines and wrinkles. To maximize the impact your moisturizer makes, be sure to apply it on completely clean skin.

While you’re searching for a natural moisturizer that’s the most healthy for your face, there are a lot of qualities your might want to consider. Do you want natural or organic? Would you prefer vegan or fair trade? Anti-polluting or even gluten-free? Yes indeed, all those options are available, but what do they really mean? Here’s a little primer to help you sort it all out:

Natural doesn’t really mean anything about product purity. As a rule, these products generally contain some powerful, natural ingredients and avoid parabens, however, they still might contain some chemicals of concern.

Organic usually means a moisturizer contains agriculturally produced ingredients such as shea butter, berry juices, and other such ingredients. If you want to be strict about your choice, purchase a moisturizer that is “certified organic,” as many that aren’t may have less than your desired amount of organic ingredients.

Vegan simply means that the product you’re choosing is cruelty-free, meaning it hasn’t been tested on animals. That also means these products don’t contain any animal by products, like beeswax or dairy.

Gluten-free used to be a term used exclusively for food. So does your face require a gluten-free moisturizer? Perhaps. If you’re one of those people that’s super sensitive to gluten, make sure your beauty products don’t contain wheat, rye or barley.

Fair trade products are as good for the soul as they are for your skin. To be fair trade, these products must meet two important criteria. First, they must adhere to strict environmental, social and economic standards that ensure safe and healthy working conditions. Second, the product’s maker must directly invest in those communities in which their ingredients are sourced, to address issues like healthcare and education. I personally love to shop for fair trade products whenever possible.

Anti-pollution skin care products are focused on protecting skin from free radical damage, most often caused by the thinning ozone and particulate pollution. Antioxident formulas containing vitamin C, vitamin E, ferulic acid and reservatrol are good pollution fighters.

So now that you have the line-up of things to look for, and the choices to make, how can you find the best moisturizer for your face – one that nourishes your skin, and is kind to the planet and its people? This list will help you discover some of the most highly rated natural and organic skin care products, all of which will keep you looking beautiful (and feeling like you’ve done something positive too) for the long haul. Here are our Top 10 Best Natural and Organic Face Moisturizers 2018.

1. L’Occitane Pure Shea Butter

This ultra-nourishing beauty balm rates a whopping 4.3 out of five stars by its fans. It is used on your entire body to soften dry, dehydrated or sensitive skin. Enriched with antioxidant vitamin E, it makes a social statement along with healing your driest skin. It’s produced in a fair trade partnership with cooperatives of women in Burkina Faso. Use it on your elbows, lips, cuticles, feet, and even your hair. You simply melt this luxurious balm in the palm of your hands before applying, and then generously slather it on your face, lips, body and hair. If dry hands and feet are a particular issue, and dry hands and feet can easily show signs of aging, try L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream and L’Occitane Shea Butter Foot Cream to keep them looking and feeling young, hydrated and soft. L’Occitane Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Lotion is perfect to keep your whole body silky smooth.

Price: $39

Pros:

Gets rave reviews from users

Extremely long lasting

Very effective for extremely dry skin

Smells great

Cons:

Not great under makeup, so better for nighttime use

Can feel sticky and cause makeup brushes to become greasy

Can be difficult to emulsify

May cause irritation to excema sufferers

2. Juice Beauty Antioxidant Moisturizer

Once you’ve found the perfect organic moisturizer that you love, it will benefit your face, but also your neck and décolleté, two areas women often forget to give attention to. Juice Beauty’s lightweight antioxident moisturizer helps hydrate, while fighting damage from free radicals and environmental toxins. It reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with vegetable hyaluronic acid. Even better, it leaves your skin silky smooth and soft. Use this on top of your antioxident facial serum for long lasting moisture all day long. Give your eyes some extra love with Juice Beauty Eye Smoothing Eye Concentrate for a brighter outlook all around.

Price: $42

Pros:

Leaves skin feeling soft, with reduced look of wrinkles

Smells great

Feels good on skin

Cons:

Moderately spendy compared to some in this category

May be irritating to some

Small container versus others

3. SKIN & CO Roma Umbrian Truffle Cream

If you’ve traveled through Europe and landed in Italy, it’s likely you’ve noticed how beautiful the womens’ skin is. It’s luminous and smooth. I always attributed this to their diet, one that’s rich in all of best Mediterranean food,s including olive oil. But it could be because they’re using SKIN & CO’s deliciously rich Roma Umbrian Truffle Cream. The creamy moisturizer is an authentic blend of science and time tested botanicals. The exclusive formula features active ingredients such as Hibiscus extract, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, to deliver intense hydration while brightening, tightening and evening the tone and tone of your complexion. Potent levels of Vitamins A, E and F penetrate skin to the cellular level, rebuilding collagen and elastin fibers for firmer skin. This cream is a twice daily treatment to address your concerns with a dull and lackluster complexion. Black winter truffle extract infuses SKIN&CO Roma Truffle Therapy Face Toner, which prepares your skin for maximum moisturizer impact following cleansing. Their truffle cleanser and serum pack a one two punch to combat aging skin.

Price: $42

Pros:

Well rated by users

Makes your skin feel hydrated, plump and refreshed

Absorbs quickly

Fragrance free

Cons:

Pretty darned spendy

Some packaging problems reported

New formulation missing popular earthy smell

4. Era Organics Complete Facial Moisturizer

Now you can give your skin the nutrients it needs, by feeding it superfoods like essential vitamins, minerals and amino acids. Era Organics Complete is made with powerful, organic, food-grade nutrients, that provide extraordinary soothing and moisturizing qualities for your skin. It repairs and rejuvenates old skin cells, to soften tough skin. Because it improves circulation, it reduces dry, irritated, itchy skin, as well as minimizing inflammation and redness. This powerful cream boosts healing and stimulates new cell growth while strengthening your skin. It also protects your skin from free radical damage while plumping cells to reduce wrinkles, leaving your face more toned and supple. It is especially effective for those with Eczema, Psoriasis, Dermatitis or Rosacea. For those with especially sensitive skin, cleansing with Era Organics Natural Face Wash is a great way to start and end your day’s beauty regimen. Use the Era Organics Manuka Honey & Walnut Natural Face Scrub once a week to exfoliate, and help minimize acne scars and dark spots, leaving your face more smooth and clear.

Price: $23.87

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

Very affordable compared to many

Healing ingredients that are good for your face

Light, non-greasy feel

Cons:

Scent is off-putting to some

Contains some chemical components

May irritate skin

Contains coconut oil which may cause blemishes

5. Radha Beauty Retinol Moisturizer Cream

This number one Amazon best selling moisturizer is wildly popular with its users, who rave about how beautiful it makes their skin. Active retinol helps to diminish the signs of aging, leaving your skin soft, smooth and glowing. With a powerhouse line-up of high quality organic ingredients, including aloe, green tea, jojoba oil, and shea butter, this rich cream moisturizes and rehydrates dry skin. And since you’re being particular about what you put on your face, you’ll be happy to know that Radha’s natural moisturizer contains no fillers, harmful fragrances, dyes or parabens. Many users report that, with regular use, their fine lines and wrinkles were diminished. Many also say that their acne is improved, and their blemish marks disappeared. Now that alone makes it a worthy purchase, but considering the really affordable pricing, this is a bargain compared to many in the category. Radha Beauty Vitamin C Serum can be used to increase age defying results. Radha Beauty Certified Organic Pure Rose Hip Oil is Amazon’s Choice to target dry, mature and acne prone skin.

Price: $18.95 (60 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users

#1 Amazon Best Seller

Diminishes fine lines and wrinkles

Especially effective for those with acne, reducing scarring and dark marks

Cons:

Smell is odd to some users

Contains palm oil which may clog pores

Retinol may irritate sensitive or dry skin

Not effective for all users

6. Amara Organics Retinol Cream

This Amara Organics retinol cream is wildly popular, earning 4.6 out of five stars by users. This moisturizer works on a molecular level to repair skin and stimulate collagen, resulting in firmer, smoother, younger looking skin. It speeds up skin cell turnover, fading discoloration and improving texture to give your skin a healthy glow. As you probably know, if you’re a face cream junkie, retinol is the number one dermatologist-recommended anti-aging ingredient for a reason. Retinol is clinically proven to not only work, but continue to work, providing better results the longer you use it. Extensive testing has shown significant improvement in fine lines and wrinkles as well as pigmentation in as little as 12 weeks. It’s also an effective treatment for acne and acne scars, unclogging pores to clear up blemishes, reduce blackheads, and minimize pore size. It also prevents future breakouts by preventing dead skin cells from clogging pores. This moisturizer repairs elastin and stimulates collagen to fade dark blemish marks. This formula features a blend of 2.5 percent retinol with moisturizing hyaluronic acid, organic jojoba oil and shea butter. It is safe for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and can even be used around the eyes. It contains natural and organic ingredients with no harsh chemicals, parabens, artificial colors, fragrances or dyes. For clinically proven, powerful anti-aging results try Amara Organics Vitamin C Serum with 20 percent hyaluronic acid and vitamin E.

Amara Organics makes a full line of facial cleansing, healing and anti-aging moisturizing products. Browse for them here.

Price: $19.95 (9 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.6 out of five stars by users

Retinol formula is especially effective for those with acne

Diminishes fine lines and wrinkles

Reduces scarring and marks from blemishes

Cons:

Smell is odd to some users

May leave a filmy feeling on skin

Retinol may irritate sensitive skin

Feels greasy to some

7. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Believe it or not, you can find some of the most highly rated organic face moisturizers in the budget category, and the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream fits into my idea of wallet friendly. It increases the skin’s ability to attract, hold and distribute moisture. Because it penetrates deeply into the layers of the stratum corneum, (the skin barrier,) it helps to restore the balance of lipids that are essential for an effective skin barrier. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream also forms a protective layer over the skin’s surface to help prevent moisture loss throughout the day, which is especially helpful for those with extremely dry skin or those living in desert climates. For people with acne issues, it is non-comedogenic and non-irritating. This formula was developed with dermatologists and contains ceramides that moisturize and soften skin. CeraVe Foaming Face Cleanser balances and replenishes the skin in one easy step. CeraVe Eye Repair Cream fights bags and puffiness, and because it’s hypoallergenic, it won’t irritate your peepers while doing it.

Price: $11.49 (34 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.6 out of five stars by users

Especially good dry skin relief

Super affordable

Hyaluronic acid formula increases skin’s ability to retain moisture

Cons:

May not be effective for the most sensitive skin

Can cause breakouts in those with acne prone skin

Contains parabens

Thick consistency unpleasant to some

8. Avalon Organics Intense Defense with Vitamin C Renewal Cream

As the most affordable organic facial moisturizer on our list, the Vitamin C Renewal Cream by Avalon Organics Intense Defense Vitamin C Renewal Cream is an antioxidant-intensive formula. This moisturizer is rich in emollients. It encourages collagen and elastin production to strengthen skin’s underlying support structure, so your skin’s surface feels soft and resilient, while signs of aging fade. This cream contains 70 percent certified organic ingredients, and is 100 percent vegan. Maximize your results by applying it to your face and neck at night, while skin undergoes its natural renewal cycle. Avalon Organics Intense Defense Eye Cream combats environmental stress and damage around the tender eye area. Even acne-prone skin needs moisture too. That’s when Avalon Intense Defense Oil-free Moisturizer fits the bill.

Price: $10.72

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

Vegan formula

Leaves skin feeling silky smooth and soft

Reduces dark spots and blemish marks

Cons:

May irritate sensitive skin

May cause breakouts

Can cause itchy skin

Not effective for every user

9. Eminence Firm Skin Acai Moisturizer

If you’re a part of the over 40 crowd, you can hydrate and nourish your aging skin with rich shea butter and skin-plumping hyaluronic acid. This formula features a targeted dose of Homeostatine® and Biocomplex™ to boost the appearance of elasticity for younger-looking skin. This organic moisturizer features acai berry juice to nourish and improve skin tone; hyaluronic acid (from marshmallow plant extract) which is a deeply hydrating, natural substance that smooths and plumps skin and minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Antioxidents, including blueberry juice and raspberry juice, fight free radicals, and raspberry juice is high in vitamin C, and especially helpful facial vitamin. Shea Butter is high in triglycerides and fatty acids. It is an excellent emollient for skin that revitalizes and repairs damage. Seabuckthorn berry oil is a vitamin rich moisturizer that protects the cell membrane. Antioxident Homeostatine (marine algae, tara tree) helps to prevent dehydration and reduces the appearance of wrinkle depth. Biocomplex™ is a booster of antioxidants, vitamins, Coenzyme Q10, and alpha lipoic acid, to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve the appearance of skin. Eminence Monoi Age Corrective Night Cream gives your skin the nourishment it needs during key renewal time while you sleep. Eminence Firm Skin Acai Booster-Serum can brighten your skin’s appearance and even skin tone.

Price: $40.04

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users

Leaves skin moist but not oily

A little goes a long way

Awesome organic ingredients

Cons:

A bit on the spendy side

Berry fragrance is too heavy for some

Formula can seem heavy to some

Some reported packaging issues

10. Amazon’s Choice: Alba Botanica Hawaiian Jasmine & Vitamin E Moisture Cream

If you’re looking for great skin along with a great deal on organic moisturizer, this is the best buy of the group, and yet it’s one of the most highly rated too. You’ll be saying say “a-glow-ha” to vibrant, seemingly poreless skin, for under ten bucks. Alba Botanica’s tropical facial cocktail mixes vitamin E, light tropical oils, aloe vera, exotic fruit enzymes and pore-refining Hawaiian extracts to tone and moisturize your skin. This organic and natural moisturizer will leave skin soft, smooth and radiant. Alba Botanica is one of the skin care companies that you can rely on for 100 percent vegetarian formulations. This skin cream is packed with potent, botanical ingredients that are formulated to nourish your skin and you can be assured that it’s cruelty-free and never tested on animals. It contains no parabens, phthalates, or synthetic fragrances. Alba Botanica makes an oil-free moisturizer that it also highly rated and equally as affordable. Alba Botanica’s organic sunscreens are a popular choice, especially for those who want organic products to use on their kids.

Price: $11.41

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users

Amazing price

100 percent organic ingredients

Leaves skin moisturized and luminous

Cons:

Smell can be a bit overpowering for some

Can feel too heavy or a bit greasy

Not as deeply moisturizing as some

May cause breakouts

11. Amazon’s Choice: belif Korean Cosmetics The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb

When I first received a sample of this belif moisturizing bomb, I clued into the fact that it was a Korean cosmetics company, simply by the adorable packaging. From the front it looks a little plain, but the lid is adorned with the kind of cute and colorful graphics we’ve all come to expect from K beauty products. This one illustrates the product inside, with an elephant happily spurting moisture from its trunk, into the jar. Clever. With a minimally fresh scent, this natural moisturizer as an almost gel like feeling and the cream sinks into your skin immediately. It doesn’t feel greasy or heavy, but instead, as described, like you’ve bombed your skin with fresh moisture. As someone with combination skin, I was worried about breakouts, but that didn’t happen. With steady use, your skin will look super hydrated and plump. Comforting herbal ingredients, including comfrey leaf, optimize your skin’s oil to moisture ratio, increasing hydration without causing blemishes. This organic face moisturizer contains no mineral oil, synthetic fragrance, synthetic dyes, synthetic preservatives, or animal-origin ingredients. It holds true to the K beauty regime that gives women beautiful, younger looking skin. Another awesome product find from this company is the belif Peat Miracle Revital Serum Concentrate, which uses extract from thousands of year old pristine peat bogs, to revitalize your skin and fight wrinkles before they start. It’s a super lightweight serum that smells absolutely amazing and feels terrific on your skin.

Price: $47.00

Pros:

Super hydrating

Lightweight gel cream formula

Excellent for combination skin

Fresh scent

Cons:

Kind of spendy

Not moisturizing enough for some

May cause breakouts

Some packaging issues reported

12. Pili Ani Youthful Glow Facial Cream

You know how we love products that match our beauty preferences with our social conscience, and this PILI ANI moisturizer does a yeoman’s job of just that. This company harvests nourishing bark and pulp from the Pili tree (in a sustainable way) to infuse their natural moisturizer with antioxidants, and skin hydrating oils that really make your skin feel smooth and plump. This moisturizer has an interesting, almost pine-like scent, which feels fresh and clean. It’s definitely great for those with combination skin as it provides lighter hydration. This rejuvenating cream boasts more than Pili oil. It’s also fortified with German oat extracts to help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as to improve your skin’s firmness and elasticity. For those with super dry complexions, or aging skin, Pili Ani Intense Hydrating Facial Cream might be a better solution, as it’s very hydrating, thick and creamy. And for those with the driest skin, Pili Ani Intense Hydrating Facial Oil is like a serum on steroids, that can be used beautifully under these moisturizers. As a side note, all these PILI ANI natural moisturizers come in quirky jars that look like they should contain a magic elixir from the far East. And they do.

Price: $109.95

Pros:

Provides nice, lightweight hydration

Absorbs quickly into the skin

Doesn’t feel greasy

Sustainable company philosophy

Cons:

Super expensive

Oddly shaped jar takes too much cupbard space

May be too heavy for some

Scent is unusual

