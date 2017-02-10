10 Best Vitamin C Serums: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

A while back, I got a sample size face serum. It was in a free gift goodie bag that came with the purchase of my favorite toner and eye cream. Since I hadn’t used a facial serum before, I wasn’t sure what to do with it. Use it before my moisturizer? After? Instead of?

So began my search for the why and how to use this popular beauty product to make my aging skin look the best that it can. Make no mistake, beautiful skin starts with thorough, gentle cleansing, daily moisturizing, and using sunscreen every single day, to protect your skin from those harmful (and aging) UV rays.

Since there are so many creams and moisturizing products that address specific problem areas around your eyes, as well as your neck and decollete, and I had to wonder, should you use serum there too? I use products for all of those areas, and yes, my bathroom cabinet is full of both keepers and rejects. (It’s so hard to throw away expensive beauty products!)

Because you can get an almost limitless supply of serum, I wanted to be a little more specific in my search. And vitamin C serum seemed the right choice for anyone like me, whose skin needs a brightening boost. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant, preventing and repairing environmental damage, especially from the sun. In many face serum formulas, it’s combined with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, to slough away dead skin cells and allow your skin to renew, become stronger, with fresh new skin cells that are plump, healthy and moisturized.

Vitamin C serum also helps to diminish age spots and those darned ugly dark spots, left behind by blemishes, that seem to take forever to go away. It also allows your skin to actually hold in all that hydration from the moisturizers you love to use, meaning they sink more deeply into your pores, and work longer and harder.

Many of these hard working face serums don’t come cheap. Luxury brands can run into the hundreds of dollars, but their fans swear by them. Interestingly, many of the vitamin C serums that were among the most popular, were in what I’d consider to be the budget category, so you’ll see me adding more of those to this post on a regular basis.

In my experience, an added benefit of face serums is that they allow your foundation to glide on smoothly, meaning you can use less, and it will stay on longer. While they aren’t the same as a primer, I’ve noticed a difference in how smooth they can make your skin look, and at my age, that’s a bonus.

Whether you choose to buy a popular luxury brand, or opt for a more affordable vitamin C serum, you will notice a visible difference in your complexion. With diligent use, your skin will have a brighter, more firm texture, and feel softer too. Now that will give you a sunnier outlook on the day, won’t it? Here are our choices for the Best Vitamin C Face Serums.

1. Glytone Age-Defying Vitamin C+E Serum

Glytone’s Age-Defying Vitamin C + E Serum is specially formulated to protect your skin cells from from attacking free-radicals and daily environmental toxins. It is designed to prevent premature skin aging, a bonus no matter what your age. It features an advanced delivery system of time-released vitamins C and E, along with red tea flavanoids, which have powerful anti-oxident and anti-inflammatory properties. These can help to enhance this serum’s penetration to improve your skin tone with regular use.

At night, since you’ll likely use the serum just first thing in the morning, let your face drink in some extra moisture with Glytone’s Age-Defying Anti-Oxident Night Cream.

Price: $130

Pros:

Gets rave reviews from users

Recommended by dermatologists

A little goes a long way

Quality ingredients

Cons:

Super spendy

Small quantity for the price

May irritate eyes, so be careful to avoid eye area

2. Obagi Professional-C Serum

Obaji’s Vitamin C Serum is a concentrated formula that is so gentle, it’s actually recommended for anyone with dry, irritated, or sensitive skin. This face serum contains the L-ascorbic acid form of vitamin C, which is a potent antioxidant that helps to brighten your skin. It also increases your skin’s ability to retain moisture, but perhaps best of all, it helps to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles – a skin care goal for almost everyone.

If you’ve got normal or even oily skin, you might want to try the more highly concentrated Obaji Professional-C 20 percent serum. Obagi Professional-C Peptide Complex combines other powerful anti-aging ingredients in a wrinkle fighting power hitter.

Find a wide selection of Obaji’s highly rated skin care products here.

Price: $73.15 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of 5 stars by users

Gives skin a radiant, youthful glow

Aids in repairing damaged skin

Light vitamin C formula good for dry, sensitive skin

Cons:

Pretty spendy

Those with normal to oily skin will need more concentrated skin serums

Not effective for every user

Many positive consumer reviews based on receiving free product

3. Anthony High Performance Vitamin C Serum

This high performance face serum by Anthony Logistics for Men is filled with a stabilized vitamin C to protect skin against free radicals, while stimulating its production of collagen. Make no mistake though, Anthony skin care products are frequently used by women as well, and that makes this a great product to be shared, simplifying both his and hers beauty routines, and reducing counter and cupboard clutter in your bathroom.

This face serum delivers a unique blend of polypeptides and AHA’s to re-texturize, rejuvenate and brighten your skin. Infused with licorice root extract, it helps to create a more even skin tone. Stabilized vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant helps skin appear smoother, brighter and more firm, while cucumber extract soothes stressed skin.

Clean skin first, without stripping it, while you also exfoliate and clear breakouts with Anthony Glycolic Facial Cleanser. Anthony Logistics Deep Pore Cleansing Clay loosens blackheads, unclogs pores, controls oil and evens skin tone.

Price: $46

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of 5 stars by users

Moderately priced compared to many

Reduces dryness and flaking skin

Helps lock in moisture

Cons:

Scent may be off-putting to some

Women may not want to use a product formulated for men

Pretty pricey for a small amount

You need to use SPF, and it can increase your burn potential

4. Amazon’s Choice: Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum

This all natural, vegan and cruelty free vitamin C serum is GMO free, which means you’ll automatically feel like trying it. But it has mad skilz, when it comes to face serum magic. This formula features hyaluronic acid to plump your skin and minimize the appearance of wrinkles, while keeping moisture levels high.

Ferulic acid, when combined with vitamins E and C in this serum, add up to some powerful free radical fighting antioxidants that help fight the signs of aging. But the real heavy hitter here is the vitamin C itself, which has been shown to diminish darks spots and brighten skin, for a more youthful appearance.

Botanicals add to the mix, with grapefruit, chamomile, clary sage and konjac root powder (it’s an Asian flower, BTW) team up to create a protective barrier for your skin, slough off dead cells, and calm and soothe, so brighter, more beautiful skin is in your future.

Price: $27.19

Pros:

Amazon’s Choice

Helps to diminish dark marks and age spots

Absorbs well without feeling sticky

Creates a protective barrier that shields skin

Cons:

Pretty spendy for a small quantity

Not effective for everyone

Can be drying for some users

Not as skin brightening as some

5. PCA Skin C-Quench Antioxidant Serum

If you’re looking to protect your skin from free radical damage and pollutants, PCA Skin C-Quench is a gentle solution. It’s strengthening antioxidant serum is infused with lilac stem cell extract and reservatrol. These antioxidants are reported to help minimize the appearance of wrinkles, strengthen your skin, and protect it from further environmental damage.

C-Quench Antioxidant Serum is formulated to provide your skin with ultra-hydration as well as adequate cellular oxidation. Users report that it leaves their skin feeling soft and looking bright and radiant. PCA Skin also offers a rejuvenating skin serum to repair past damage, as well as a super hydrating serum that leaves skin feeling smooth, plump and refreshed.

Price: $75

Pros:

Rated well by users

Leaves skin feeling soft and looking brighter

Helps to diminish the look of blemish spots and age spots

A little bit goes a long way

Cons:

A bite to your wallet

Some packaging problems reported

Can feel a bit sticky, even after it has dried

6. Jan Marini Skin Research C-ESTA Serum

One of the things I’ve always appreciated about Jan Marini skin care products is the fact that dermatologists often recommend them. In fact, my derm is where I got one of my very favorite face creams, Bioclear, a daily bioglycolic exfoliator that keeps my oily skin clear of frequent breakouts.

C-ESTA Serum was formulated to lift, firm and tighten the appearance of facial contours with a potent antioxidant cocktail that relies on vitamin C and DMAE, a natural skin tightening agent, for powerful free-radical protection. According to the Jan Marini Skin Research team, “C-ESTA Serum was the culmination of years of intensive medical research that has resulted in the first stabilized form of lipid soluble topically applied Vitamin C in a patented delivery vehicle.”

For the healing and repair of aging and damaged skin, Transformation Cream gets rave reviews. Interested in more dermatologist recommended Jan Marini face products? Look here.

Price: $84.09 (22 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of 5 stars by users

Delivers a long lasting brightening effect

Firms skin and minimizes pores

A little goes a long way

Cons:

Quite expensive

Unpleasant aroma according to some

Pump dispenser issues reported

Small amount for the price

7. Natura Bisse C+C Vitamin Complex

Natura Bisse is well known for their innovative and high quality skin care products for nearly forty years now. Their revitalizing and anti-aging serum provides high concentrations of Vitamin C, a natural antioxidant that slows the process of aging. Applied regularly, this serum gives your skin exceptional brightness and firmness. It stimulates the formation of collagen for elasticity, while restoring suppleness and a giving you a more youthful appearance. And it’s great for use any time of the year, delivering bright firm skin and fighting premature aging.

This vitamin C serum is well suited for all skin types. In fact, Natura Bisse’s entire line of vitamin C skin care offers a full face regimen that could leave you looking more beautiful with regular use. It includes face scrub, hydrating spray and moisturizer to deliver a four-pronged approach to more beautiful skin.

Price: $195

Pros:

Rated extremely highly, based on limited reviews

Brightens skin and lightens dark spots

Can be used alone, or as part of a multi-step skin care approach

Cons:

Crazy expensive

Works best if used in conjunction with the rest of their vitamin C regimen

Not effective for every user

8. Meaningful Beauty Crème de Serum

As one of the well rated, yet most affordable vitamin C serums we’ve reviewed, Cindy Crawford’s skin care formula is unique. It combines the power of a serum with the rich and moisturizing effects of a cream, in a two tone swirl that enlivens the look of your skin. Crème de Serum is designed to help restore moisture and firmness while reducing fine lines and wrinkles. This combination makes for a more vibrant, smoother, even toned and youthful-looking complexion.

Hyaluronic acid helps to maintain your skin’s hydration, enhancing your skin’s softness and suppleness. And the unique melon complex, along with vitamin C, helps to combat dark spots, wrinkles and other pesky signs of aging. We’ve all seen how good Cindy looks at 50+, which is an awfully great selling point.

To protect your freshly plumped and pretty skin, Meaningful Beauty day cream contains broad spectrum sunscreen with SPF20. If you want to blur the look of lines and wrinkles, Meaningful Beauty Ultra Lifting and Filling Treatment is an option. This cosmetic line also includes a serum to specifically target the eye area.

Price: $34

Pros:

Extremely well priced compared to many vitamin C serums

Leaves skin hydrated and glowing

Minimizes visible fine lines and wrinkles

Fragrance free

Cons:

Small amount for the price

Not as potent in vitamin C as some other formulas

Long, and somewhat concerning list of ingredients

May cause irritation for some

9. Top Rated: TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C-Plus Super Serum

Just like some vitamins and minerals work more powerfully inside your body, the same holds true outside your body as well. This vitamin C serum kickstarts you on the way to beautiful skin with a potent combination of 20 percent vitamin C paired with anti-aging retinol to deliver serious results.

Niacinamide improves the appearance of pores, fighting dullness and wrinkles. Botanical hyaluronic acid works to moisturize and strengthen skin, while salicylic acid helps to slough off dead skin cells, revealing a brighter, more invigorated complexion. Nourishing plant extracts, including aloe vera and rosehip oil naturally pamper your skin with moisture.

This cruelty free formula is free of parabens, sulfates, and GMOs, so you always know what you’re putting on your precious face.

Price: $24.79

Pros:

Amazon’s Choice

Leaves skin smooth and looking tighter

Retinol and vitamin C help diminish dark spots

Moisturizing hyaluronic acid plumps skin and reduces the look of wrinkles

Cons:

Can be too harsh for sensitive skin

May sting or burn a little upon application

Can cause some people to break out

10. Best Buy: OZ Naturals Vitamin C Serum

It’s amazing how sometimes the least expensive products receive the most positive reviews from users who’ve become fans. Such is the case with this highly rated vitamin C serum from Oz Naturals. This two-in-one serum delivers Vitamin C, a well-researched and proven antioxidant, along with plant-based AHA in the form of glycolic acid. Vitamin C is well known for its ability address multiple signs of aging skin, including hyper-pigmentation and uneven skin tone. In addition, it can help prevent future damage by combating free radicals.

Alpha hydroxy acids have been shown to improve the appearance of wrinkles, brighten skin tone and soften and smooth the skin. This serum contains no preservatives, emulsifiers, surfactants or PEGs, particularly important if you’re picky about what you put on your face. To plump and hydrate dry, flaky skin, try another vitamin C serum, OZ Naturals Anti-Aging Hyaluronic Acid Serum with Vitamin C. Follow up with a OZ Naturals Super Youth Retinol Moisturizing Cream, and wake up beautiful.

Price: $16.01

Pros:

Highly rated by users

Vegan formula

Effectively evens skin tone and reduces the signs of aging

Overwhelmingly enthusiastic reviews

Cruelty-free

Cons:

Some found the scent unpleasant

Thin consistency can be problematic

Many issues reported with the bottle dropper

