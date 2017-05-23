Top 10 Best Cheap Electric Toothbrushes

If your dentist hasn’t suggested that you get an electric toothbrush, you definitely have someone in your life who has raved about how great they are. Electric toothbrush converts, like myself, do that–not to be annoying but simply because the difference is so drastic and we want everyone to have a mouth that feels so clean. Your excited friends mean well, and if it’s your Mom who has suggested it, you should probably pick one up because they’re not going to let it go.

There’s a reason so few people go back to manual brushes after making the switch. I take that back, there are tons of reasons, but let’s focus on three of them.

First off, it’s how your dentist cleans your teeth. When you go to get your teeth professionally cleaned, the dental hygienist doesn’t brush your teeth with the same kind of brush they send home with you.

Second, they’re easier to use. If you brush your teeth with a manual toothbrush as directed by dentists (brushing for two minutes, divided into 30 seconds for each quadrant of your mouth, and using tiny, tooth-width strokes) your manual toothbrush will do about as good a job as a mildly lazy electric brushing session. Electric brushes do most of the work for you. You still need to brush the quadrants of your mouth for a total of two minutes, but instead of furious little brushstrokes, you only need to lightly guide the brush across your teeth. Plus, many electric toothbrushes have a built in timer so you know when you’ve brushed long enough without staring at clock.

Thirdly, it’s easier on your arms. Many of us have repetitive stress injuries like carpal tunnel syndrome or other medical conditions that make it difficult or painful to hold onto a thin manual toothbrush and brush as long and as well as we’re supposed to. Teeth-brushing is the kind of repetitive motion we’re told to avoid. Electric toothbrushes pick up the slack and brush faster than your hand could ever brush. Oscillating toothbrushes use circles of brushes that rotate back and forth at around 8000 strokes per minute and sonic toothbrushes vibrate at 30,000 strokes per minute or more. I could get a muscle cramp just thinking about it.

Dental problems are expensive, and let’s face it–there are a lot of us who can’t always spring for regular cleanings or invest in really high end electric toothbrushes. Luckily, there are some great brushes out there for under $40 and proper brushing can go a long way to preventing larger dentist bills in the future. Absolutely do what works for your budget, but keep in mind that the brushes on the cheaper end of the spectrum will be louder and won’t have as long of a lifespan as the pricier, top of the line models.

You may find yourself needing to replace your brush handle every year or two. And you’ll want to because it’s hard to go back to manual brushes once you’ve gotten used to that just-after-the-dentist clean feeling. For lots of people that’s the best course of action. If you’d rather have something that will last you, has more features from sanitizers to bluetooth connectivity, and you’re willing to invest in top quality you should read my guide to the best electric toothbrushes.

I’m all about my black tea and my lattes. My teeth like them less than I do and tend to stain. Electric toothbrushes are more expensive than traditional brushes, but my electric toothbrush does such a better job at keeping my smile white than my manual brushes ever did. A medium latte from a certain national chain that rhymes with “car ducks” costs around four dollars so I’m going to break down these brushes to how many lattes they would cost to show just how worth it these electric toothbrushes really are.

1. Best Sonic Cheap Electric Toothbrush: Philips Sonicare 2 Series Plaque Control Rechargeable Toothbrush

The Sonicare 2 Series vibrates at 31,000 strokes a minute which is the same rate as Philips’ more expensive models. If that seems like an extreme amount of brushstrokes, it is. It breaks down to 515 strokes per second. All that motion in your mouth polishes your teeth and propels your toothpaste around at high speed so that it can reach spaces between teeth that brushes can’t. It’s a sensation that most people are unfamiliar with and some may even find it unpleasant at first. This Sonicare brush comes with an easy start feature where its first use is a gentle buzz and over the next 14 brushing sessions the power slowly ramps up so you can become accustomed to the feel of the vibration and ease your way into electric toothbrush use.

It comes with a two minute timer so you’ll know when you have brushed the dentist recommended amount of time without having to watch the clock. It comes with its own charging base and a light near the bottom of the handle lets you know when the battery is getting low and when it is fully charged. A single charge should last you around two weeks of regular use. This only has one brush head included and that will last you around three months.

The 2 Series is compatible with all Sonicare snap-on brush head replacements, but those can get pricey depending on which bristles you’re using. It also comes in six different colors so it’s easy to tell your brush apart if there is more than one person using them in the same space. You have a choice of white, black, coral, white with coral, guacamole, or steel blue. This toothbrush will run you around 10 lattes.

Price: $48.94 (30 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Two minute timer

Vibrates as fast as more expensive brushes

Rechargeable

Six colors to pick from

Easy start function to ease you into sonic vibrations

Cons:

Replacement heads are pricey

Sonic sensation might feel unpleasant to some

2. Best Oscillating Cheap Electric Toothbrush: Oral-B Vitality Floss Action Rechargeable Toothbrush

This is one that I used for a few years and had a really good experience with. It’s affordable, rechargeable, and a really great start for people who want to try an electric brush. Oral-B brushes oscillate, so instead of vibrating at such a high velocity, the circular brushes rotate about 45 degrees in different directions for more of a scrubbing action. It has a two minute timer and at the end of two minutes will have a few quick pauses in the oscillation before returning to it’s normal running speed. It ends up feeling like the toothbrush is revving its engine but it’s the signal that you’ve brush long enough.

For electric brushes overall the Vitality is a bit louder than some, but is about average for the cheaper group. It’s rechargeable and a full charge will last you about a week. It will slow down slowly near the end of its battery life but you probably won’t notice a difference until you see how much power a fresh charge has so I do wish it had battery indicator lights.

The flossing action wasn’t a replacement for flossing, but the difference I felt between this and manual brushing was amazingly close to that feeling of just leaving the dentist. And my dentist had nothing but great things to say about my home care. I like that the Vitality replacement heads didn’t break the bank and there were lot of choice of generics that weren’t quite a good as the Oral-B brand ones but still got the job done.

If flossing action doesn’t appeal to you, Oral-B makes a Dual Action Vitality brush with the same handle but different shaped brush heads that’s under the $40 mark. If you like the oscillating action of Oral-B brushes, you won’t find a generic brush handle with the same kind of scrubbing movement. There are lots of great alternative for sonic brushes, but for oscillation–stick to name brand. This brush costs about the same as five lattes.

Price: $21.72 (17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users on Amazon

Two minute timer

Cheaper replacement heads

Comes with two brush heads

Cons:

Loud

Power weakens as the charge runs down

3. Cheap Toothbrush With the Longest Battery: Aiyabrush Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush

The Aiyabrush is a rechargeable brush with a good trade off of pluses and minuses. The good news is it comes with a lot of bonus features you normally see Oral-B or Philips Sonicare brushes that cost closer to $100. The bad news is you may have to replace this brush handle much sooner than you would a more well known brand. This sonic toothbrush vibrates at 31,000 brushstrokes a minute, the same rate as the bigger Philips Sonicare brand. It has a built in two minute timer and has a quad-pacer that will alert you by pausing the vibration every 30 seconds so you know when to move on to the next quadrant of your mouth.

The Aiyabrush has five brushing modes to choose from: clean, refresh, white, gum care, and gentle. Each has their own strength and vibration pattern to best suit the goal of your brushing mode. The names of the modes are right on the brush handle and light up when they are selected so there’s no guess work. The Aiyabrush doesn’t come with a typical charging station and instead comes with a USB cord which you can either plug into your computer to charge it up or plug the USB charger into a wall adapter. This toothbrush doesn’t include a wall adapter with it, but if you have a smartphone charger, you’ve got a wall adapter.

It claims to be waterproof, but with an opening for a USB cord I don’t think I would risk it. You don’t really need a charging station because battery life on this one is impressive. One full charge can last over two months with regular use, so there’s no need to have a charger taking up space on your bathroom counter. The replacement brush heads are affordable and it comes in blue, black, and pink. This brush costs around nine lattes.

Price: $30.99

Pros:

Two minute timer and quad-pacer

Five brushing modes

Long battery life

Choice of color

Cons:

Doesn’t come with wall adapter

Not as durable as bigger brands

4. Best Sanitizing Cheap Electric Toothbrush: ICOCO Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush With UV Sanitizer

This is another brush with lots of great features from a lesser-known brand name. The Icoco is a sonic toothbrush that vibrates at 40,000 brushstrokes per minute which is higher than even Philips Sonicare. It automatically shuts off after two minutes and has a quad-pacer alert so you can brush all your teeth evenly. The Icoco also has five brushing modes: clean, sensitive, white, gum care, and massage. The brushing modes have their own button so it’s easy to switch around.

I love that it comes with a UV sanitizer right in the charging base. After you’ve brushed, you can store your brush heads inside the UV sanitizer and once you replace the cover, a UV light will turn on, killing 99 percent of bacteria. We know our toothbrushes aren’t generally sanitary and I try not to think about it, but with this you know your brush is fresh and clean every time you use it. The sanitizer fits four brush heads and will automatically shut itself off once the brushes have been sanitized which takes seven minutes.

The Icoco comes with four brush heads so if you’re changing them out at the recommended three month mark, you’ve got a year’s worth of toothbrushes, which is great because the replacements aren’t easy to come by. I haven’t been able to locate them, but at under $40 a year, it might actually be cheaper to buy a whole new unit rather than buying a different brush and keeping up with replacement heads. Also, being a lesser known brand, I wouldn’t count on this one holding up longer than a year anyway. For the price and the bells and whistles it offers, the Icoco is really attractive and this is a great cheap option if you want to try out the features of more expensive brushes, but this one likely won’t be your long term brush. It will run you about as much as nine lattes.

Price: $45.99

Pros:

Two minute timer with quad-pacer

UV sanitizer

Five brushing modes

Comes with four brush heads

Rechargeable

Cons:

Replacement brushes are hard to find

May break down faster than other models

5. Best Kept Secret Cheap Electric Toothbrush: Cybersonic Classic Rechargeable Electric Sonic Toothbrush With Complete Dental Care Kit

The Cybersonic vibrates at the same rate as Philips Sonicare with 31,000 strokes per minute. It comes with its charging station and a full battery charge ought to last you over a week of regular use. Along with the standard brushing head, this model comes with a flossing head and tongue scraper so you can harness the sonic vibrations for all your daily dental care. It only has one mode and doesn’t come with a two minute timer, but the unit is sturdy and will last longer than some of the models in the same price range. The Cybersonic brand has been around for years and has a bit of a cult following which is a good sign for the longevity of their brushes. Replacement heads are available for the toothbrush, tongue scraper, and flossing head. They aren’t particularly cheap with could be an issue, especially considering how often I would want to change out my floss. This brush costs about the same as 10 lattes.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Unique dental care attachments

Rechargeable

More durable than most cheaper brushes

Cons:

No timer

Replacements are pricey

6. Best Waterproof Electric Toothbrush: Fairywill Rechargeable Electric Sonic Toothbrush

The Fairywill sonic brush vibrates at 35,000 strokes per minute. It has a two minute timer with quad-pacer to ensure your teeth are getting the right amount of attention. It comes with a charging station, but the dock it self plugs in with an included USB cable. The cable does not come with a wall adapter but you can plug it into any smartphone wall adapter and be good to go. The brush holds a charge for about a month and has an indicator light to alert you when it needs to be charged.

This one has three brushing modes: normal, super, and massage. The normal is your standard cleaning setting, super is high intensity, and massaging has an irregular pulse pattern. Each mode has an indicator light as well so you always know what mode you’re on. The Fairywill brush is waterproof and safe to use in the shower, and I trust that since it doesn’t have a plug and charges by sitting on top of a docking station. It comes with three brush heads to start and has cheap replacement brush heads easily available, which is huge to me as brush heads can really drive up the overall investment into an electric brush. This one will run you about the same as five lattes.

Price: $23.99

Pros:

Rated 4.7 out of five stars by users on Amazon

Cheap replacement heads

Two minute timer with quad-pacer

Three brushing modes

Waterproof

Cons:

No adapter included for USB cord

I don’t like that it starts out at the highest setting

7. Best Cheap Replacement Brush Heads: 2NICE Sonic IPX7 Waterproof Rechargeable Toothbrush With UV Sanitizer

The 2Nice is another brush with extras modes and a built in UV light sanitizer. It has a two minute timer with quad-pacer, a must have for high end brushes, and vibrates at 40,000 brushstrokes per minute. The five modes can be selected by their own dedicated button and are the standard clean, white, sensitive, gum care, massage. It comes with its charging station and a battery good for around two weeks of regular use. There are LED indicators for both the mode you have selected and for the battery life. The cord for the charger is an American plug but the charger itself can handle 110-240 volts so this is a great model if you are overseas.

The included UV sanitizer makes this one quite bulking to pack, but if you travel internationally and need a 240 volt brush, 2Nice has a slimmer version without the sanitizer. The attached sanitizer has room for four brush heads and will start automatically once you have set the cover back on it, run for seven minutes, then turn itself off. The brush handle is waterproof so if you like to brush in the shower, this is a good match for you.

The 2Nice comes with four brush heads so you’re set for a while and the replacement heads for this brand are cheap. For those that have had a higher end model like a Philips Sonicare before and would like to save some money by switching brands, you should know that this brush will feel significantly more lightweight than you are used to and despite vibrating at a faster rate, the sensation feels like it is a weaker brush. For the price, it’s absolutely worth trying it out. This brush costs about 10 lattes.

Price: $36.99

Pros:

Can handle 110-240 volts

Two minute timer with quad-pacer

Replacement heads are cheap

Attached UV sanitizer

Five brushing modes

Cons:

UV sanitizer makes the charging station bulky

Feels weaker than Philips Sonicare brushes

8. Balance Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

Balance toothbrushes are made and sold by Greater Goods, an ethical and socially conscious company. Greater Goods makes a promise that none of their products are made by forced or child labor. A full third of their profits is donated to charities that benefit children in dire need so you can feel really good about where your money is going. Plus, for the price bracket, they make an amazing toothbrush. The Balance brush is a sonic model that vibrates at 40,000 brushstrokes per minute. It has an automatic two minute timer with quad-pacer and comes with a compact charging station.

There are four brushing modes (clean, whiten, sensitive, and massage) with their own dedicated button and a battery indicator light. The handle is slimmer than most electric toothbrush models which is great if you plan on traveling with it, but not so great if you have hand issues and difficulty holding smaller objects. As far as travel goes, the Balance brush can run on 110-240 volts. It’s shower-safe, comes with two brush heads, and replacement brush heads are reasonable. This toothbrush costs about the same as five lattes.

Price: $24.85

Pros:

One third of profits go to charity

Two minute timer with quad-pacer

Works with international voltages

Cheap replacement heads

Cons:

Slimmer handle is less ergonomic

No choice of colors

9. Best Powerful Cheap Electric Toothbrush: Kissliss Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush

The Kissliss brush has five brushing modes with different vibration rates ranging from 31,000 strokes per minute to 48,000 brushstrokes per minute which is the fastest vibration on the list–that’s 800 strokes every single second. The modes in order of lowest to highest are sensitive, gum care, clean, polish, and white. The gentlest mode on this one has the same vibration rate as the strongest on other models so this might not be a good first brush if you’re new to sonic toothbrushes. You navigate the modes by using the power button which means you have to shut the brush off when you want to switch modes which isn’t ideal but not a huge problem either. This brush has a two minute timer and quad-pacer that pauses the vibration after every 30 seconds. It comes with a compact charging station that takes 100-240 volts and a full charge will last you over a month of regular use. The Kissliss includes two normal brush heads and two sensitive brush heads. The normal replacement heads are affordable, but the sensitive heads are much harder to find. That fifth, strange looking attachment is a facial vibrating brush used to clean pores and clear away dry skin. These types of brushes generally run around $30 all on their own. This Kissliss facial attachment is a great idea, but it’s a little too small to be really effective plus there’s just something about moving my toothbrush handle all over my face that I’m not into. Even if you completely ignore the facial brush, this Kissliss is a good deal. The Kissliss will run around seven lattes.

Price: $28.39 (43 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.7 out of five stars by users on Amazon

Two minute timer with quad-pacer

Powerful rate of vibration

Five brushing modes

Cons:

Even lowest vibration is very strong

Facial attachment isn’t as great as I wanted it to be

10. Best Looking Cheap Electric Toothbrush: KIPOZI Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush

The KIPOZI has a sleek design to it that looks like it costs a lot more than it does. It has a two minute timer with quad-pacer and three brushing modes: normal, massage, and super. The top arrow button turns the brush on and off and the bottom arrow selects which mode you want. It’s strongest vibration is 35,000 brushstrokes per minute, which is more than Philips Sonicare brushes. Both the modes and the battery indicator are back lit by LED for easy reading. With a full charge and regular use, expect this brush to last you about a month between charging. It comes with a circular charging station and a USB cord, but a wall adapter is not included. You can either plug the cord into a computer or the wall adapter that came with your smartphone or tablet. It’s waterproof so you can take this brush into the shower with you if that’s your morning routine. You have the choice of two colors: blue or white. I like that it comes with a couple of different colored brush heads so if you’re sharing the handle with another person it’s easy to differentiate, but the replacement heads all seem to be the same color. The good news is the replacements are cheap and the price of the brush is low enough you could each buy your own brush handle. This one will cost about the same as seven lattes.

Price: $25.99 (76 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.7 out of five stars by users on Amazon

Two minute timer with quad-pacer

Three brushing modes

Waterproof

Replacement brush heads are cheap

Cons:

USB charger doesn’t come with wall adapter

Doesn’t feel as strong or durable as Philips Sonicare

