9 Best Electric Toothbrushes: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

We all know how important it is to brush your teeth twice a day, but it becomes one of those mindless, routine things and we don’t always pay attention to if we’re doing it correctly. Hint–shaking your head on a stationary brush is not it.

You know the phrase work smarter, not harder? This is brush smarter, not harder with the best electric toothbrush for your needs.

Which type is right for you?

When you're picking out which electric toothbrush is right for your needs, there are two main types (and two big brand names) to decide between--sonic and oscillating. One doesn't necessarily work better than the other.

It's more a matter of what you and your mouth prefer the feel of. Some brushes are battery-powered, but anything that's going to make the best of the best is rechargeable. It's also important to check what style of replacement heads are available for each model as you'll want to replace those every three months or so, the same as with a manual brush.

Sonic. Electric toothbrushes that are labeled sonic move back and forth in tiny brushstrokes by vibrating to the tune of over 30,000 strokes a minute.

You'll find sonic-based tools in your dentist's office because not only do those tiny movements scrub your teeth clean, but all that energy moving toothpaste around often reaches areas between teeth the brush can't get to.

The bristle portion is shaped similarly to a traditional brush but is replaceable. The biggest name in sonic brushes is Phillips and their Sonicare line.

Oscillating. These are brushes that rotate back and forth about 45 degrees and oscillate side to side like a fan. They're running on less power with closer to 8000 strokes a minute, but they are also moving father back and forth.

Think of these as a home version of that polishing tool at the dentist that they use with that gritty toothpaste right before you leave. The heads of these are rounded so they can spin and fit into smaller, tighter spaces. Oral-B is the top brand in oscillating brushes.

Do you really need an electric toothbrush?

The straight answer is: maybe. Consumer reports show that electric toothbrushes and manual toothbrushes achieve similar results when used correctly.

"When used correctly" is the key phrase here. With a manual toothbrush, the correct brushing technique is to brush in quick back and forth strokes about a tooth's width long as you move the brush along your teeth.

You know how narrow a tooth is? Those are really short little brushes. I don't know about you, but I get lazy with a manual toothbrush and do long sweeps brushing the length of my mouth from my molars to the front and back again.

And with any toothbrush, dentists recommend brushing for two minutes, with 30 seconds spent on each quadrant of your mouth. With a manual, that's too much counting for me. It's late and I'm tired.

It comes down to this: a manual and electric brush perform nearly equally when used with top technique. But when you're going through the motions waiting for your caffeine to kick in instead of concentrating on your dental training, an electric toothbrush blows your old manual out of the water.

So if you're the type who is already ticking all the boxes on manual technique with no problems, then you may not need an electric toothbrush if you're willing to keep up all that work. And serious kudos to you, friend, because that is not me.

The best electric toothbrush does the hard work for you and you only need to guide it along your teeth.

Most come with built-in timers that alert you when you've reached the goal of two minutes. They also mark off every 30 seconds, signaling you to move on to the next quadrant so each section of your mouth gets equal attention.

Some of us tend to overcompensate for lack of concentration with increased brushing pressure to really get those teeth clean, which can be doing more harm than good. Brushing too hard can wear the enamel off your teeth and cause gum erosion. Many electric brushes have sensors that prevent you from brushing so hard that you hurt your teeth.

Then there's the health benefits to the rest of your body. I made the switch to electric after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that caused pain in the joints of my hands. People who have hand, wrist, or shoulder issues will see invaluable benefits from an electric brush.

Do you spend three-quarters of your day on a computer? Carpal tunnel and repetitive stress injuries are probably a part of your life. Manual tooth-brushing is the epitome of repetitive stress.

Electric brushes pick up the heavy lifting for you and save your hands that extra work. This is especially great for those with medical conditions and older folks who have difficulty or pain grasping small objects.

Electric brush handles tend to be thicker and more ergonomic than the traditional brushes at your drugstore. I didn't think it would make a big difference, but it was a huge decrease in my hand pain and made my teeth feel squeaky clean.

One last reason why I will always recommend an electric brush is this: Does your dentist clean your teeth with a manual brush?

If they do, get a new dentist.

