Top 10 Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums for Radiant Skin

How often have you read about some new beauty product containing this or that “acid” and think “why would anyone want to put acid on their face”? The reality is, there are lots of different acids that do amazing things for your skin, but they’re all quite different. The new year is a great time to figure out which, if any, are the right products for your specific skin type, and give them a chance to do their miraculous work.

If you’ve got troublesome or aging skin, you’ve probably used, or at least entertained the notion of using, glycolic or salicylic acid on your face, either in the form of a peel or cream, that helps to exfoliate and leave you with youthful, incredibly clear skin. I actually love many of these acid products, because as a person who still has moderately oily skin at 60, they really do help to minimize dark spots from pimples, signs of sun damage and more. Plus they leave your skin feeling so smooth and looking positively fresh. And honestly, whenever I use them, I have had lots of compliments on my skin. That’s always a good sign they’re working. Just be aware, they can also be quite drying, which is, in itself a big problem for lots of people.

So what’s the story on hyaluronic acid? It’s counter intuitive, actually, because unlike the stripping power of glycolic and salicylic acid, hyaluranic acid (HA) actually delivers tons of moisture to your skin. When your skin is young and perfect, you naturally have HA in your skin. As with most youthful things, it diminishes as we age, leaving dry patches, wrinkles and a lack of supple plumpness and radiance. Thankfully, you can help to replenish that goodness with a hyaluronic acid serum that can bolster your skin’s moisture levels. These serums can also help to protect the moisture barrier on the outside of your skin, making it more difficult for environmental toxins and free radicals to do their dastardly aging work.

HA serums can be used as a light moisturizer on their own, which is great for oilier complexions. For those of you with dry, combination or aging skin, they can also enhance the effectiveness of your favorite moisturizing products. Because hyaluronic acid holds 1,000 times it’s weight in moisture, when followed up with a hydrating skin cream, your skin can look beautifully moisturized all day long. You can even mix it with your favorite foundation for a flawless, dewy look. These serums are so gentle, you can even use them on the tender under eye area, where they do an amazing job of minimizing puffy sags and bags, and help to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Men and women alike need more moisturizing products as they age, and the serums we’ve reviewed here are perfect for everyone. HA is super gentle, even on the most sensitive skin. And, because it does such amazing things for your complexion, it can also be mighty pricey. As you look at our favorites, make sure to note whether you’re getting a one ounce or two ounce bottle. If you find a favorite, you might be pleasantly surprised to discover that you can order many of these products in larger sizes or multi-packs, minimizing the per ounce price and saving you big bucks. You can also find lots of skin brightening vitamin C serums and hard working retinol creams that contain hyaluronic acid, meaning you can combine ingredients to find the perfect solution to give you younger looking and more beautiful skin without using a zillion different products to get it. Here are our Top 10 Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums for Radiant Skin. Why not pledge to make this year your best looking ever?

1. StriVectin Advanced Acid Hyaluronic Dual-response Serum

StriVectin

Even if you’re a bit offput by the name “Advanced Acid”, you know you can count on StriVectin to make a hyaluronic acid serum that’s going to do great things for your skin and this one works well. Hyaluronic acid, a powerful hydrating molecule, can hold 1,000 times its weight in water, so when you pair it with NIA-114, it creates a dual-action serum that can help to visibly plump up your skin with moisture, and help to bring dehydrated skin back to life. The unique two-chamber system delivers each ingredient, perfectly blended to help fight wrinkles and give you a more radiant complexion. Chamber one contains six unique forms of hyaluronic acids, to visibly plump skin with immediate hydration that nicely lasts throughout the day. Chamber two combines NIA-114 and ceramides to lock in moisture and prevent water loss. NIA-114 was developed over decades of research, to strengthen and nourish your moisture barrier, inhibiting the impact of environmental aggressors. This miracle worker helps to intensify the efficacy of the other ingredients. To resurface your skin and give it a fresh start that’s more open to the effects of the serum, StriVectin Advanced Acid Glycolic Skin Reset Mask is a great at-home exfoliating treatment that can help leave your skin glowing. StriVectin Advanced Acid Oleic Rapid Recovery Milk helps to repair and rejuvenate damaged skin with a skin firming formula.

Price: $66

Pros:

Leaves skin feeling softer and smoother

Helps to minimize fine lines and wrinkles

Absorbs easily

A little goes a long way

Cons:

Super spendy for a small amount

May irritate sensitive skin

Isn’t a wrinkle fighting formula per se

2. Vernal Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Vernal Skincare

If you’re looking for an affordable hyaluronic acid serum to add to your daily beauty regimen, Vernal Skincare’s formula is one of the less expensive options, at roughly half the price of many of the luxury brands. Not that this skin plumping formula isn’t luxurious, because it is. Created without parabens or sulphates, this serum features anti-pollution powder to prevent pollutants from adhering to and damaging your skin. Skingenecell 1P prevents the age-accelerating effects of Serpin B3 that lead to skin aging, while botanical and moisturizing ingredients help to hydrate, plump, and smooth your skin. It can help to improve the overall quality of your skin, reducing the appearance of wrinkles, sagging, and visible pores, while promoting your skin’s radiance, clarity, and resilience. This formulation includes vitamin C, green tea and vitamin E to deliver additional antioxidant and restorative benefits, naturally lifting and firming sagging skin. It quickly absorbs into your skin, leaving it smooth and hydrated without feeling greasy or sticky. Use it before your moisturizer, and your fave face creams will be even more effective. This product is popular for both men and women who are looking for a product to help restore and rejuvenate their skin.

Price: $39.95 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Very affordable compared to many in the luxury category

Leaves skin looking plump and feeling hydrated

Contains additional antioxidant vitamins and extracts

Naturally firms and tightens skin

Cons:

May have a burning sensation upon application

Does not create permanent skin tightening

May cause breakouts or irritation

Can cause makeup to pill unless completely dry

3. Vichy Aqualia Thermal Power Serum With Hyaluronic Acid

Vichy Laboratories

Formulated with hyaluronic acid, and fortified with Vichy thermal spa water, this serum glides on smoothly and absorbs almost instantly, leaving your skin feeling hydrated and glowing for up to 48 hours. One of the longest lasting, in terms of overall effects, this hyaluronic acid serum helps to smooth, plump and hydrate tired and dry skin, leaving it looking younger and softer. The famous French Vichy spring water adds a hydrating boost to this serum that sets it apart from others. This serum helps to distribute and lock moisture into every part of your face, for complete hydration that lasts. Because it’s oil-free, it’s non-comedogenic and is great for even the most sensitive skin types. Based upon consumer research, this serum performs well, with more than 20 percent of users saying their skin was more radiant after four weeks of twice daily use, while a whopping 87 percent of users said their skin stayed hydrated all day. This super lightweight water gel pairs well with your favorite moisturizer, especially during the cold winter months, but it’s also a great stand-alone treatment during the summer months when your skin needs a little less moisturizer.

Price: $27.37 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Lightweight gel formula

Keeps your skin moisturized all day long

Reasonably priced among the luxury brands

A little goes a long way

Cons:

Lightweight formula not as hydrating as some

Can leave skin feeling a bit sticky or tacky

Strong scent is offputting to some

4. Amara Organics Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Amara Organics

If you’re looking for a hyaluronic acid serum, but you’re particularly picky about what products you use on your skin, this serum from Amara Organics might be the one for you. Amara Organics offers a number of different formulas, all featuring hyaluronic acid in differing concentrations, but this is their most intensely hydrating formula for those who suffer from dry and dehydrated skin. This vegan formula features natural and organic ingredients without the addition of fragrances or dyes, and you can feel good knowing that it’s also cruelty-free. Another huge benefit is the fact that it’s among the most affordable of our favorites, coming in at under $16 for one ounce bottle. Used morning and night, prior to your moisturizer, this serum can extend your skin’s ability to hold moisture, meaning your complexion will look plumped and pretty. This non-irritating formula is infused with antioxidants vitamins C and E to protect skin from free radicals and help reverse the signs of aging. Amara Organics Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid is another great choice for brightening along with hydrating your skin. If you struggle with acne, dark spots or patchy combination skin, Amara Organics Retinol Serum 2.5% with Hyaluronic Acid can help to increase cell turnover, giving you a brighter, clearer complexion.

Price: $15.95

Pros:

Highly rated by users

Very affordable

Natural and organic ingredients

Leaves your skin soft and smooth

Cons:

Not as wrinkle reducing as some

Still contains some non-organic ingredients

May cause irritation to sensitive skin

Very watery formula

5. OZNaturals Hyaluronic Acid Serum

OZNaturals

Another favorite in the natural and organic category is the OZNaturals Hyaluronic Acid Serum, which differs most notably for the production method. This HA serum is cold-pressed, meaning that no heat or petrochemicals are used that can potentially diminish the efficacy of the ingredients. For those of you who are concerned about these issues, it’s a highly rated choice among users as it deeply hydrates and plumps your skin to help diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This formula is rich with antioxidant vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, leaving your skin feeling soft and rejuvenated. Because the hyaluronic acid is botanically derived, you might also feel like it’s a safer choice to use on your tender facial tissues. This serum is hypo-allergenic and less likely to irritate your skin because it doesn’t contain any emulsifiers. Hyaluronic acid comprises 50 percent of this potent formula, meaning you’ll get the max moisture, along with some brightening from the vitamin C. With a nice list of other natural ingredients known to be skin friendly like rose hips, vitamin E and green tea, this formula gets rave reviews for leaving skin lovely in short order.

Price: $15.79

Pros:

Leaves skin plump and moisturized

Minimizes the look of fine lines and wrinkles

Cold pressed formula ensures the highest efficacy of ingredients

Very affordable

Cons:

Scent is off-putting to some

May cause breakouts or irritation

New formulation isn’t as popular as the original

not as hydrating as some

6. Top Rated: Tree of Life Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Tree of Life Beauty

This super moisturizing hyaluronic acid serum from Tree of Life has a few ingredients that make it stand out from the competition, including skin refreshing witch hazel and nourishing jojoba oil. The 100 percent vegan formula is 98 percent natural and 72 percent organic. Usually that means you might expect to pay more, but in this case, this HA serum is one of the most affordable on our list at just a little over ten bucks for a once ounce bottle. It helps to minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles caused by dry skin by essentially plumping your skin up with moisture. This serum is also infused with skin brightening vitamin C to protect against free radical damage as well as vitamin E, well known for its anti-inflammatory benefits. We love this company’s commitment to your satisfaction, as they give you a 100 percent money back guarantee if you’re not delighted with the results. Considering the rave reviews this product gets, it’s an effective way to get smoother, younger and more radiant looking skin. This serum is also a favorite among men who struggle with dry skin, and want an effective product at a reasonable price. This serum is also great for plumping your sensitive under-eye area and minimizing the look of dark circles. Tree of Life also has a variety of other serum products that contain lesser amounts of hyaluronic acid including a retinol serum and a vitamin C serum, both of which come in at the same affordable price.

Price: $10.75

Pros:

Super affordable

Works well on sensitive under eye area

Leaves skin smooth and not sticky

Nice natural ingredients

Cons:

Witch hazel in the formula may prove too drying for some

Scent is somewhat odd

Not effective for every user

Doesn’t absorb as well as some

7. Eve Hansen Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Eve Hansen

While there’s no need to extol the virtues of hyaluronic acid in every product we choose, we really can’t help it. As we age, our skin’s moisture drops significantly, which makes it look loose, baggy and not at all plump and glowing. Because hyaluronic acid plays such an important role in our skin’s radiance, with its unique ability to hold in moisture and hydrate your skin, this 100 percent vegan formula is a great choice. We also love that you get two full ounces for just pennies over fifteen bucks, which makes it one of the best buys on one of the most well-rated products. When you can save money on something that delivers results, how can you miss? Eve Hansen’s hyaluronic acid serum helps to minimize the fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness under the eyes, so literally, you might be able to avoid buying that extra under eye cream for those issues. One thing important to note is that hyaluronic acid helps protect your skin from damaging UVB rays, which can cause premature aging as well as sunspots. Because it’s considered a “smart nutrient”, it can actually adjust its moisture absorption rate based on humidity, meaning your skin won’t get greasy in the summer or dry in the winter. With a great list of natural ingredients, this is definitely a great choice if you’re looking to make your first foray into hyaluronic acid serums. It’s also fortified with vitamins C and E, along with calming green tea. If dull, lackluster skin is your issue, Eve Hansen Vitamin C Serum also contains hyaluronic acid in this highly rated natural formula that’s also less than twenty bucks. For helping to reduce acne scarring and spur new cell turnover, Eve Hansen Retinol Serum features a potent mix if retinol along with other organic ingredients to smooth and brighten skin.

Price: $17.80 (55 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

100 percent vegan formula with 72 percent organic ingredients

Great for men and women

Super affordable

Helps to leave skin looking smooth and minimizes wrinkles

Cons:

May cause breakouts

Might not be as wrinkle reducing as it claims

Watery consistency an issue for some

Witch hazel may be drying for some

8. Amazon’s Choice: YEOUTH Hyaluronic Acid Plus Serum

YEOUTH

What’s in a name, right? But it’s hard to resist a brand that’s pronounced “youth” when you’re searching to recapture that very thing. This hyaluronic acid serum is a lightweight, rapidly absorbing formula that delivers deep hydration to leave your skin looking plump and radiant. With daily use, it promises to fill in fine lines and wrinkles, but it’s also great on your chest and decolleté. While this is thicker than some of the other serums we’ve looked at, it still dries quickly, and leaves no tacky or sticky feeling. Just smooth on your moisturizer and experience a day with beautifully hydrated, smooth skin every day. Again, the HA is the key ingredient for smoothing aging skin and giving it more elasticity, but this formula pumps up the anti-aging power with skin-brightening vitamin C and Tripeptide 31 to tighten and firm your skin. To increase your skin’s younger look, you might want to add YEOUTH Day/Night Moisturizer to your daily beauty regimen. With snail extract, on of the Korean skin care staples, this sweet moisture treatment also includes hyaluronic acid, peptides and green tea to smooth and soften skin 24 hours a day. YEOUTH also makes a hyaluronic acid serum for men. Get some for your guy and convince him to try it.

Price: $29.95 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Amazon’s Choice

Leaves skin smooth and soft

Not greasy or tacky feeling

Antioxidant formula

Cons:

Some packaging problems reported

Not effective for every user

Can pill up or peel under makeup

Thick formula takes longer to dry than some

9. Amazon’s Choice: Cosmedica Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Cosmedica

Three simple ingredients set this hyaluronic acid serum apart from the rest – because that’s all there is in this 100 percent vegan formula. This serum can plump and hydrate your skin, while at the same time reducing fine lines and wrinkles. It’s especially popular for de-puffing that super-sensitive under eye area that most of us struggle with. It’s also one of the the more affordable of all the serums we’ve reviewed here, at just $14.49 for a two ounce bottle. That’s approachable for every user. It also targets age spots, fine lines and wrinkles, as well as patchy dry areas. Plus you can mix it with your favorite moisturizer or makeup to create a smooth palette or perfect dewy finish. Men and women seem equally impressed with this HA serum, and its skin smoothing and hydrating properties. It definitely has a higher number of consumer reviewers including before and after pictures, which tells you something, doesn’t it? For a double boost of both HA hydration, and skin brightening vitamin C, test out the Cosmedica two-pack, that features both the pure hyaluronic acid serum and theier popular Hydra-C serum at a super reasonable price. Add their retinol serum to the mix, and get the serum three-pack for under $40.

Price: $14.49

Pros:

Smooths and plumps skin

Helps minimized under eye bags and sags

Mixes well with your favorite moisturizer or makeup

One of the most affordable of all reviewed

Cons:

Has kind of a strong HA scent, which does go away once dry

Doesn’t minimize scarring and dark spots like a retinol serum would

Watery formula is an issue for some

A few packaging issues reported

10. Best Buy: Body Merry Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Body Merry

Okay, I admit it. I had to try this hyaluronic acid serum from Body Merry, because I got hooked on their natural products after trying their eyelash growth serum. Because my lashes looked gorgeous after about six weeks of consistent use, it wasn’t a big leap to give this HA serum a try. Even though I’m 60, I still have moderately oily skin, so I don’t want anything greasy on my face, and this serum doesn’t feel heavy or pore clogging. I also like it’s amazingly budget friendly price, as the cheapest alternative we’ve reviewed here. But I like the sweet ingredients even better than the price. With vitamins C and E to fight those pesky free radicals, jojoba oil to add even more moisture, and skin calming green tea and wild geranium extracts, this lightweight formula goes on smooth and delivers plump looking healthy skin, while minimizing discolorations and dark spots. Because it’s Leaping Bunny Certified, you can also feel reassured that this product has never been tested on animals (or reptiles.) Take your moisture even to the next level with Body Merry Super C-22, a moisturizer that fights the appearance of sun damage with vitamin C, and soothes and smooths with jojoba oil, shea butter and hyaluronic acid. If you fall in love with this product like we did, you can order the two-pack and reduce your per ounce price to just $6.25 an ounce, or the three-pack which reduces the per ounce price even more to $5.83.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Leaves skin looking plump and moist

The most affordable option

Nice natural ingredients

Leaping Bunny Certified

Cons:

Not moisturizing enough for some

Takes time and consistent use to see results

Can leave skin feeling a bit tight when it dries

Works best when used in conjunction with moisturizer

