Top 10 Best Nail Stamping Kits: Which Is Right for You?

The first time I saw a nail stamping video, I think I watched the whole thing with my jaw dropped like a cartoon. It was magic and I wanted to be able to do that too. I began my journey into nail stamping.

I had no background in nail art, I’m not particularly great at drawing or painting, and I have very clumsy, shaky hands. If I can do it, you can do it.

What is nail stamping.

When you think of stamping, you normally see a stamp with a raised image on it that you press into an ink pad and then onto the surface you want to stamp. Nail stamping works a bit differently. Your nail stamper is actually blank. Nail stamping plates have images etched into them like shallow carvings. By putting nail polish onto these plates and scraping away the excess, you’ve filled these images with polish that you can now pick up with your stamper and transfer to your nails.

That’s the basics of it. You can use this method to create simple patterns, gradient effects, and even fully colored images.

How hard is it?

I can only speak to my experience and say that there’s a learning curve. When I started out, I wasn’t using quite the right materials or methods and had a hard time with it. I struggled. I considered giving up. I couldn’t get images to pick up on my stamper and it was frustrating–but that’s why I’m writing this so that you can avoid the mistakes I made and get to the fun part faster because I absolutely love stamping now and can whiz through it.

Don’t expect to get it right your first try. That’s okay. That’s normal. Start out planning to stamp onto paper just to try it out. If you get frustrated, put it away and try another day. I’m going to have a troubleshooting section below to hopefully help get you through the learning process. Stick with it and soon you’ll fall into the groove and amaze yourself.

Why bother when there are nail decals and vinyls?

Would it be easier to just put a nail sticker of a flower on my nails as opposed to stamping an image of a flower on my nails and painting it in? Sure, absolutely. But there’s something more impressive about having these complex designs and knowing it’s all just nail polish.

Plus, once you use that flower sticker, it’s gone. My floral stamping plate can make them forever. And I can make my flower any color I want. I can even make it a multi-color gradient. Nail art is art. For me, it comes down to this: it’s more fun. Doing my nails is a little self-care ritual and I enjoy making and showing off these unique images.

What do I need?

Okay, bare bones to buy if you’re new to nail stamping: a stamping plate, a scraper, and a stamper. Your stamping plates provide the images, scrapers remove the excess polish, and a stamper transfers your stamp. If you’ve got these three things, you can start playing around.

That said, there are a few products that will make your life, and nail stamping, much easier. The biggest question is do you need special stamping polish? The answer is a tentative no. I started out using my regular polish and there are lots of drugstore polishes that will stamp well–but there are also lots that won’t stamp well. You have to experiment with your polishes to find out which work for stamping. A good polish for stamping is slightly thicker, highly pigmented, and opaque. Think of your polishes that only need one coat.

There are polishes that are formulated for stamping. I was resistant to add more bottles to my overflowing collection but I have to admit that once I tried them I can say they are more than worth it. My stamping polishes stamp clear every time. They show up well over all colors, even white over black. If you can swing it, and there are cheap options, it’s made my whole stamping process faster, more fun, and more professional looking.

I will be doing a whole post on the best stamping polishes, including some cheaper drugstore brands, so keep an eye out for that.

The one other thing I would strongly recommend is a latex barrier. This is something that you paint around your nails to make clean up faster and easier. When (not if) your stamp goes over your nails and onto your skin, you can peel off the dried latex and it leaves your fingers neat and tidy. Is it necessary? No, you could use nail polish remover to clean up the polish on your skin, but this is faster and better for your skin than acetone. (Unless you’re allergic to latex in which case, please don’t use latex barriers!) I use Magique Second Skin and I’m quite happy with how it performs.

A quick how to.

You’ve got all your stamping materials, you’ve picked out the design you want to stamp, and you’re ready to go. What’s first?

Lay everything out in easy reach. A nail mat or other safe surface isn’t a bad idea to protect the table you’re working on.

1. Apply your polish to the top half of the chosen image on your plate. There’s no need to cover the entire etching and it’s a waste of polish.

2. Hold your scraper at about a 45 degree angle and swipe it downward to distribute and remove the excess polish. I find it handy to have a paper towel next to my plate to wipe my scraper off right way. You’ll want to experiment with how much pressure to apply and how fast you go. I tend to go pretty light and fast because pressing down hard can remove too much polish.

If you’ve swiped and you can’t see the image, you can wipe again, but this time do it the side. Going from a different angle helps distribute the polish into all corners of the design and prevents you from over-wiping the image. Your plate won’t be completely free of excess polish but that’s okay and won’t be a problem.

3. Grab your stamper. This is the part that really needs some experimenting because you’ll have to find the technique that works for you and your materials. Depending on your stamper, you want to either lightly roll the stamper over your design or lightly press down and then either lift up or roll the stamp up. This takes some practice to learn what’s the right pressure and angle.

Your instinct will be to press down really hard like you would on an ink pad. Resist this urge. That’s the number one reason you’re not picking up your design. Go lightly. Start by barely touching the plate and increase your pressure from there until you find what works.

4. Apply it to your nails. Congrats! That’s the fun part. Clean up around your cuticles and admire your work.

The clean up: you’ll need to clean the polish off your plate between every stamp to get a clear image. You can do this with any lint-free pads and nail polish remover. I use non-acetone on makeup wedges because acetone-leaves a white cast on my plates that just annoys me but you can use either. To clean your stamper, press it onto a clean lint roller and you’re good to go. Avoid using nail polish remover on your stamper because it can damage the surface. When you’re storing your plates, never store them so that the metal sides are rubbing against each other because that can cause scratches.

All these stampers are really different.

Yes, it’s a little overwhelming. There are three main types of stampers: rubber, marshmallow, and clear jelly. It all comes down to personal preference. I’m not a fan of rubber stampers which are firmer but some people love them. Marshmallow stampers are squishy and sticky and pick up images like a breeze. I wish I had started with one of these. I use these for stamps I’m not worried about centering. My favorite is my clear jelly stamper. It’s see-through which means I can see exactly where I’m placing my stamp on my nail and it really helps with checking my images in reverse stamping.

What is reverse stamping?

This is the advanced stuff. It’s called reverse stamping because your image is dry and your nail is wet. You color in your stamping design with nail polish while it’s still on your stamper. Once it’s done and dry, you apply a thin layer of sticky base coat to your nail surface and, when tacky, carefully apply your stamp. Don’t mess with this until you’ve got regular stamping down.

It’s not working!

Don’t panic. We can get you there.

The polish isn’t picking up at all. First super common mistake–is your plate blue? If so, it still has the protective plastic coating on it. Peel off the blue plastic and your plate should be a metallic silver. If that not the issue, switch up your stamping motions and pressure. Try rolling, try dabbing, try very light pressure. Next try a different scraper. I love the ones that look like a gift card (in fact you can use an old gift card if need be) and hate the hard plastic ones, but that’s me. If that’s not helping, try a different polish.

The image is spotty. You may be working too slow. When you apply your polish, scrape, and then wait a bit, the polish will dry on your plate.You want to get it on your stamper as fast as possible. Still not working? Adjust your scraping pressure or try swiping up and then to the side to fill the etching. If you’ve done all the above, spring for stamping polish. It also could be that your plate isn’t etched deep enough. Cheap plates don’t always deliver crisp images so stick with trusted brands.

The design is flaking instead of sticking. This happens when you let it sit too long your stamper and the polish dries. If you accidentally forget you have an image on your stamper, you can save it by using the reverse stamping method described above.

It’s stamping but it’s barely showing up. Again, you may need stamping polish to get the right opacity if your regular lacquer are too sheer. Or the colors just might not stand out well on your base color. My trick is to stamp my image onto a piece of clear plastic first and then hold it over swatches of my polish to see what colors it pops over and which make it show up dull. Yes I’m a nerd, but an efficient nerd.

It stamped perfectly but my top coat smudged it into oblivion! So been there. You really should give your nail art a while to dry before applying your top coat for best results but honestly, I’m impatient and only wait a couple of minutes. The real culprit is the top coat and your application of it. Not all top coats work well with stamping as they can dissolve a bit of your previous color and smear it all together. There are top coats that won’t do this to you.

My go-to is Seche Vite to seal it in and then, if I plan on wearing that nail art for a long time I’ll cover it with Jessica Brilliance when its dry to really protect it. This combo will last me over five days. I’ll be writing an article on the best top coats for nail stamping, but for now you can check out my guide to the Best Top Coats for Long Lasting Nail Polish and go for a top coat that says it’s quick-drying.

My other advice is to float your brush. When you apply your top coat, barely scrape off the brush and let a good size bead come to the bottom of your brush. Gently settle that onto your nail. Your job now is to manipulate that bead of top coat all round your nail without actually touching the bristles of your brush to your nail surface. It wasn’t easy for me at first since I’m really clumsy, but it’s doable. Don’t worry about applying too thick of a top coat–thick is good here.

Okay, that’s enough of that. Let me know if you have other questions and I’ll try to point you in the direction of some helpful resources.

Let’s get to looking at the best nail stamping kits that get you started on this fun nail art.

1. Born Pretty All Included Nail Stamping Kit

This nail stamping starter kit from Born Pretty is about as all-inclusive as you’re going to find, especially in this price range. Born Pretty is one of the more popular brands and I’ve bought myself a few of their plates and always been happy with the way that they stamp, even with drugstore polish. This kit comes with five stamping plates, two square and three round, with a good balance of patterns meant to cover the entire nail and individual images to play with. It’s a nice range of designs too with everything from delicate florals, mermaid theme, calligraphy, and unicorns.

The stamping set includes four mini stamping polishes in black, white, metallic gold, and metallic silver. They’re smaller than normal size polish but you only need a very small amount when stamping because the polish is thick and highly pigmented. I have these four colors from their 25 Color Stamping Polish Set (bought with my own money) and they all stamp beautifully. The white has good opacity over dark colors and I’m in love with how stunning the metallics look.

The stamper is a clear jelly stamper perfect for being able to precisely place your designs. I have a different jelly stamper from Born Pretty and use it all the time. It comes with a hard plastic style scraper which I haven’t loved working with but others love them. If you don’t like it, you can also use an old gift card or pick up a Thin Nail Stamping Scraper Card Set.

For making clean up easier and faster, this nail stamping kit even comes with peel off barrier tape and a jar of lint-free nail polish remover pads. I wouldn’t say that the peel off barrier is the best nail art barrier available, but it works. In total, there are 13 pieces in this nail stamping set and at $16.99, that comes to around $1.31 per piece–a pretty stellar deal considering a single 6 milliliter stamping polish alone on Born Pretty’s site right now is on sale for $2.99.

Price: $16.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Everything you need to get started

Incredible value

Five different plates

Includes stamping polishes

Clear jelly stamper

Comes with latex nail barrier

Trusted brand

Cons:

Slow shipping

Stamping polishes are only 6 milliliters

2. Bundle Monster Nail Stamping Starter Kit

Bundle Monster probably makes my favorite plates around. Their collections are always interesting and their plates are etched deep for crisp images. In this set you get two extra large plates, two seven milliliter stamping polishes, thin plastic scraper, and their double-ended clear jelly stamper. The plates are from their Special FX collection that try to recreate textures and shapes that don’t look like they were stamped on. The first plate, Slick Chick, is covered in different swirling patterns that can help you create a water marbling look without going through all the hassle of water marbling.

The other plate, Homeroom Hell, contains lots of neat textures that look like marker or crayon strokes. It even has a some brushtroke textures that mimic dry brushing nail art but in a more foolproof way. There are lots of fun scribbles of the type of thing you’d scratch on your notebook (or desk) when the teacher wasn’t looking. These would look incredible stamped in white over black and then covered with a matte top coat for a chalkboard look.

With how intricate Bundle Monster plates are, they don’t play as well for me with drugstore polish and perform best with stamping polish. This set includes mini bottles of Bundle Monster’s black and white stamping polishes. I’ve tried these colors myself and they’re the black and white I’ll be repurchasing when I run out. They’re crisp and opaque. The jelly stamper is completely clear for seeing what you’re doing. There are two stamping heads in two different sizes depending on what you need for your design. I haven’t tried their jelly stamper but I’ve seen others have good results. It comes with a thin plastic scraper that matches the plates.

Price: $17.99 (22 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Everything you need to get started

Includes stamping polish

Trusted brand

Clear stamper with two heads

Fun, unique designs

Cons:

Plates don’t play as well with regular nail polish

3. Stamping Nail Art A Set by Konad

Konad is on the more professional end of the nail art spectrum and is a favorite among many nail stampers. It comes with 10 full size (11 milliliter) stamping polishes, a top coat, 10 nail stamping plates, stamper, a plastic scraper, a steel blade scraper, tweezers, a packet of 50 rhinestones, and nail files and buffers. The A Set is packaged neatly in a large purple gift box with a slot for every piece included to ensure everything makes it to you safely.

This comes with an awesome array of colors in your stamping polishes including metallic gold and silver. Konad stamping polishes are creamy and on the thinner side. They produce a clear image but I would say that some of their colors don’t show up as boldly over very dark colors as other brands. I like that it includes a top coat as finding a top coat that won’t smudge your art is half the battle. The stamper picks up well and the two different types of scrapers lets you play around with what you like best. Metal edge scrapers may create a crisper image for some people, but in my opinion it’s not worth risking scratching your plates.

The 10 plates are all in the circular Konad style. Konad tends to have more individual images rather than full coverage designs so keep that in mind when picking. For the price this comes out to under $4 per item and with full-size polishes, that’s not bad at all. This is a good choice if you’re looking for a gift to get someone started in nail stamping.

Price: $110

Pros:

Everything you need to get started

Includes full-size stamping polish

Comes with top coat

10 different plates

Other nail art accessories

Cons:

Bigger investment up front

Polishes not as vibrant over black

4. MoYou-London Nail Art Starter Kit

Also on the upper end of the stamping world, this Nail Art Starter Kit series by MoYou-London comes in different themes with each including a marshmallow stamper, scraper, stamping plate, and full-size bottle of stamping polish. MoYou-London nail stamping plates are wonderfully etched and provide clear images. The marshmallow stamper is extremely sticky which is perfect for people new to stamping or anyone who has had trouble picking up images with other stamper styles. The thin plastic scraper is small but works.

MoYou-London’s stamping polish has a great formula that is very opaque, even over black. Each theme comes with a different color matched to the subject matter. I like that their kits come in themes which makes them even better gifts since you can easily tailor the kit to your loved one’s interests. They offer over 20 themes including Sailor Starter Kit, Comics Starter Kit, and Steampunk Starter Kit.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Everything you need to get started

Contains full-size stamping polish

Gift ready packaging

Many themes to choose from

High quality

Cons:

Only one plate

5. Finger Angel 10 Stamping Plate Set With Marshmallow Stamper

If you’re on a tighter budget and plan to make do with regular polish, this plate and stamper set from Finger Angel will give you everything you need except for the polish. For under $10 you can pick up 10 of their extra large nail stamping plates along with a double-ended stamper with two hard plastic scrapers. The plates are mainly floral themes with some lovely dandelion puff images and floral mandalas.

They’re decently etched and function well though images that have large areas of polish to be stamped are more likely to have little gaps or lines compared to stamping plates in a higher price bracket, particularly with non-stamping polish. The marshmallow stamper is perfect for beginners and gives you a couple of different sizes to choose from. At under a dollar per piece, this is a great deal to see if nail stamping is something you want to get into.

Price: $9.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great value

10 large stamping plates

Easy to use marshmallow stamper

Cons:

Not much variety in stamping designs

Images are not as dense and full as other plates

Only comes with hard plastic scraper

6. 5 Plate Cute Animals Set With Mini Stamper by Nicole Diary

Going for the title of most adorable nail stamping kit, this set by Nicole Diary pushes the cuteness factor to 11. It comes with five extra large plates, a clear jelly stamper, and two thin plastic scrapers. The stamper is a bit different from others in that it’s much shorter. Some may find this easier to store and see through, though others may find it harder to grasp. The plates have a more shallow etching than some other plates but still deliver great images, particularly with stamping polish. As far as designs it comes with magical unicorns, cartoon puppies, cute woodland creatures with flowers, pusheen cats, and a tropical plate which is a little out-of-place but has nice images.

Price: $14.99 (42 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes plates, stamper, and scrapers

Clear stamper

Painfully cute plate designs

Cons:

Image quality not as great as other brands

7. Born Pretty 4 Plate Nail Art Stamping Set

If the Born Pretty set above looked interesting but you don’t need an all-inclusive set, this stamping set comes with four nail stamping plates, one double-headed clear stamper, and a thin plastic scraper. The extra large plates have a nice range of design themes from crisp geometrics, intricate mandalas, swirling optical illusions, and florals. After I got over my initial nail stamper beginner’s struggle, I’ve had great luck with my Born Pretty clear stamper and always have perfect results with my other Born Pretty plates when using stamping polish.

Price: $11.99 (57 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes plates, stamper, and scraper

Wide range of image designs

Clear stamper

Trusted brand

Cons:

No stamping polish

8. Ejiubas Stamping Plates & Stamper Set

The main issue for me with my stamping tools is that they take up a fair bit of space and the metal stamping plates are heavy, especially when you’ve got a bunch of them in one storage space. Ejiubas seeks to bring both those down by etching on both sides of their metal plates. So this starter set has a stamper, scraper, and three metal plates with six stamping surfaces. Each plate has its own theme reflected on both sides: cute animals, nature, and travel patterns. The downside to double-sided plates is that it’s a little messier if you want to use both sides of the plate in one manicure and you have to be a little more careful when storing since both sides are vulnerable to scratches.

They pick up well with crisp lines. For images that have large sections of polish to be filled in, this brand benefits from scraping once to one side and then again from a different angle to avoid gaps in the pigment. The scraper is a thing plastic one with a good flex and the stamper it comes with is silicone. While it’s not see through, it does stamp well. In fact the color of the opaque stamper is random so you may get a white one or a black one. For the price, it’s not a bad deal but that could be a deal breaker for some.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Includes plates, stamper, and scraper

Range of themes

Space saving plates

Cons:

Double-sided plates can be a hassle

Stamper is a random color

9. Bundle Monster Deluxe Nail Stamping Kit Series

For an all-inclusive kit with a convenient case for storage and travel, Bundle Monster has perfected these themed sets. Each of the four different sets comes with two extra large stamping plates, two thin plastic scrapers, double-sided rubber stamper, three full-size stamping polishes in colors paired with the theme, glass nail file, two cuticle pushes, wedge sponges, and bottle for nail polish remover. They all fit neatly into organized slots in a zippered case. I love Bundle Monster plates and their polishes are easy to work with and very opaque. I’m featuring Floral Flame which comes with white, periwinkle, and pink polish as well as two nail stamping plates with floral and lace patterns. This set is also available in So Kawaii and, my favorite, Sweet Treats.

This set is made up of 14 products (counting the wedges together as one item) so you’re looking at a value of around $2.14 per piece. A single bottle of Bundle Monster Angelic White Stamping Polish is $3.99 so you are saving significant money by purchasing through a kit. If you like the idea of a kit but don’t love the plates offered, Bundle Monster also has these sets with everything except the plates in colored themes of black, hot pink, and teal.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Everything you need to get started

Three full-size stamping polishes

Several themes and colors to choose from

Handy travel case

Great for gifting

Trusted brand

Awesome value

Cons:

Can’t customize nail polish colors

10. Vaga Nail Art Starter Kit

This kit by Vaga is perfect if you’re completely new to nail art, want to play around to see what interests you, but don’t want to blow a lot of money while you’re still experimenting. You get a huge amount of stuff in this kit. It comes with 10 circular nail stamping plates, one clear stamper, one hard plastic scraper, 15 nail art brushes, five double-ended nail dotting tools, one tin of 1500 black and silver rhinestones, one tin of 1500 multi-color rhinestones, and one gem stone placer. The stamping plates are serviceable–nothing extremely impressive design-wise and the etching isn’t super deep but they’ll stamp. I like that the stamper is clear though it’s a little firm compared to other jelly stampers. I have these same dotting tools and use them all the time. This brush set comes with all the different shapes you need from a wide fan brush to thin, long striping brushes.

That rounds out to around $0.39 per piece if I count the thousands of gemstones as only two items. For this kind of value, you can’t expect the best quality, but as a starter kit or a gift for a young teen, the sheer variety for the money makes this a great choice.

Price: $13.49

Pros:

Huge variety for the price

Includes plates, stamper, and scraper

Lots of other nail art tools

Affordable

Cons:

Not high quality

No polish included

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.