9 Best Liquid Latex for Nails: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

I absolutely didn’t think I needed liquid latex for nails. When I was first getting into nail art, I was on a budget and figured I’d just use nail polish remover. It couldn’t be that much of a hassle to clean up my nail art.

I was incredibly wrong. The first time I tried to clean up a sponge-on gradient with nail polish remover, I about gave up nail art. It took forever, it smudged my nail art, and did I mention it took forever?

That day I ordered my first liquid latex for nails and I am never going back.

How does it work?

Liquid nail barrier tapes work by covering up the parts of your finger that you don’t want nail polish on. You paint the barrier liquid all around your nails and underneath your finger tip (depending on how messy your nail art technique is) and then, once it’s dry, do your nail art magic.

After you’ve applied your polish, you pull off the barrier tape before the polish is dry and you suddenly have pristine fingers. If you wait until the polish has dried to remove your tape, you’re going to have ragged, uneven edges.

This kind of protection works for any messes related to nail stamping, water marbling, dry marbling, gradient sponging, glitter sponging, nail chrome powder, and even just applying nail polish to make slips a breeze to clean up which can be especially nice for younger kids who want to paint their own nails.

(If you’re hooked on nail art hacks, DIY & Crafts has a great list of easy hacks with stuff probably already in your home.)

Manicure saving nail tape tips from personal experience.

Do not, under any circumstances apply liquid nail barrier to all of your fingers at once unless someone else is doing your nails. They will stick to each other, get pulled off prematurely, and smudge your polish.

Don’t wait to have all your nails done before pulling up the tape. Apply your messy layer of polish or stamping to one finger and remove the barrier right way before moving on.

Can’t you just buy bulk liquid latex?

Sure, you can pick up a big jug of latex but liquid latex has a shelf-life of one to two years. So you can buy in bulk and have to throw a ton of unused latex away or buy a convenient little bottle with ready applicator brush.